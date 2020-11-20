Man, 35, due to appear in court in connection with Aberdeen ‘suspicious item’ incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 35-year-old man will appear in court today after the bomb squad was called to Aberdeen.

Police, fire crews and the bomb squad attended a property on Sinclair Road in the Torry area of Aberdeen following reports of a “suspicious item”.

A number of surrounding residential properties were evacuated, but were allowed back into their homes just before 11pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.25pm to a report of a suspicious item at a block of flats in the Sinclair Road area of Aberdeen.

“Officers put road closures and a cordon in place and assisted with the evacuation of residents.

“EOD attended and the item was made safe. Residents were able to return to their homes around 10.40pm.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.”