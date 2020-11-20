Isle of Raasay, Glenmorangie and Tomatin among the winners at Scottish Whisky Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fledgling Isle of Raasay Distillery, just off Skye, was among the winners in the second annual Scottish Whisky Awards (SWAs).

It won the gong for brand experience of the year after arranging virtual tours and tastings in response to Covid-19.

Judges said its entry “stood out as the most exciting, innovative, and informative” and made them want to “head there immediately”.

The Hebridean whisky-maker, which won the tourism destination award in last year’s inaugural SWAs, has only been in business since 2017 and recently launched Raasay’s first legal Scotch onto the market.

Co-founder Alasdair Day said: “We are delighted to win brand experience of the year against stiff competition.

“We have been so thankful to be able to continue introducing people, virtually, to the Isle of Raasay Distillery story and spirit from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“Our virtual tastings give whisky fans exclusive access to our unreleased spirit, drawn straight from the casks, and we have been delighted with the feedback so far.”

Other winners in the 2020 SWAs included drink giant Diageo, for community contribution, while there were taste category successes for distilleries including Glenmorangie, in Tain, Tomatin, near Inverness, and Ardbeg and Bunnahabhain on Islay. The Glasgow Distillery was named distillery of the year.

A panel of 40 experts took part in blind tasting 155 products before deciding the winners.

Judging panel chairman Alan Wolstenholme said: “Congratulations to all our winners for their success in this most challenging of years.

“Winning a Scottish Whisky Award is a significant achievement, given the intense competition and rigorous judging.

“This year, we have seen distilleries, suppliers and producers step up to support their local communities when they needed it most.

“Scotch whisky continues to demonstrate its strength, resilience, creativity, and community spirit.

“It is an industry which continues to shine brightly in good times and bad. We in Scotland can all be very proud of this.”

The SWAs offer three medals per category, making them tough to win and highly sought after.

Winners were unveiled in a live digital broadcast, from the Hilton by Doubletree Hotel in Glasgow, with more than 200 participants.