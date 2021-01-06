Aberdeen councillor hits out at motorists speeding on road next to school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out at irresponsible speeders on a road next to a local school.

Stoneywood School in Bucksburn has a speed limit of 20mph, as do the surrounding streets, but Councillor Avril MacKenzie has been appalled to witness people speeding.

She said it was “an accident waiting to happen” as children regularly run around the area and fears one day a car will be going to fast to avoid a collision.

With the darker mornings and nights of winter, reduced visibility is also an issue for anyone speeding.

Ms MacKenzie, who lives next to the school, pointed out Greenburn Drive, Bankhead Avenue and Bankhead Drive as the worst streets.

“I wish that motorists would be more considerate,” she said. “That’s why the 20mph speed limit was put up because of the school.

“I experienced it. I was only doing around 10mph and a child ran out. I had to slam on the brakes, I got a fright and I think the child got a fright as well.

“If I was going any faster I wouldn’t have been able to stop.

“We need other people to be aware of it and children to be aware of it.

“When we were still having the community council meetings before coronavirus and there were police officers there, I told them about it and said maybe we need a speed camera.

“A lot of drivers are not paying any attention to it – it is a joke. Kids are zooming out and cars they just speed up the road.”

Because of parked cars on Bankhead Avenue, speeding there isn’t as much of an issue as the other streets but it still happens, Ms MacKenzie said.

Speeders driving next to the school are seen at all times of day.

To combat the issue Ms MacKenzie thinks that police should go out with speed cameras and stop people so “word would get out” that it wasn’t acceptable.