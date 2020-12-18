Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish Government minister has joined calls for Health Secretary Jeane Freeman to intervene in a controversial change in management at city-run doctors surgeries in Aberdeen.

The entire GP staff at Old Aberdeen medical practice in Sunnybank Road has walked out over the plans to put a tender out for a private GP-led company to run it.

Most of the city’s practices are run by companies contracted by the NHS, as is done across Scotland.

Despite that, the Old Aberdeen doctors, working their notice, have written to the health secretary, pleading for her to step in and overturn the decision which could affect 11,000 patients.

And now, Ms Freeman’s SNP colleague, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, has requested her attention too.

© Jim Irvine / DCT Media

Mr Stewart said: “This is something that is clearly a matter of concern for many of my constituents and the situation at Old Aberdeen medical practice is particularly worrying.

“I have been on to NHS Grampian and ACHSCP trying to get the assurances that both staff and patients are asking for.

“With the situation at Old Aberdeen having worsened, I have asked if the health secretary could look into what is happening and to help ensure that staff are having their voices listened to.”

A Scottish Government said: “The safe provision of services to patients is of utmost importance.

“The Scottish Government is in regular contact with the partnership for continuing assurance that services are being provided while GP partners are sought.”