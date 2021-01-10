Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nationwide health charity has been given help to expand with £100,000 from a trust set up by an Aberdeen architect.

Alan Davidson was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2012, and died from the condition three years ago.

The incurable illness causes muscles to waste away, leading to increasing difficulties moving, speaking and breathing.

Half of all those diagnosed with MND die within two years.

Through his charity, The Alan Davidson Foundation, the north-east architect worked to improve people’s lives and fund research to find a cure.

It has now donated more than £100,000 to MND Scotland to fund a new post for its advocacy service.

The team helps take away “some of the stress and strain” faced by families affected by

MND, helping with care packages, accessibility improvements and employment advice.

Roslyn Scholarios, MND Scotland’s head of direct services, said: “Our advocacy team is here to help people living with MND if they are facing delays, disputes or roadblocks of any kind, so that families do not have to fight for what they are entitled to, alone.

“The demand for this service, since it launched in 2018, has continued to grow and the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that people with MND are coming up against even more delays when accessing statutory services.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Alan Davidson Foundation for the donation, which will ensure we are able to continue providing the highest level of support possible to families when they need us most.”

Colin Reid, from The Alan Davidson Foundation, said: “We feel privileged to be able to help MND Scotland with this critical, yet often neglected feature which comforts those living with MND and is a vital service to help reduce the stress and confusion around households, for families learning to adjust to this life changing condition.”