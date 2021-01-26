Man accused of murdering Aberdeen gran ‘seen entering the high-rise where she lived’ three times on the night she died

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man accused of murdering an Aberdeen gran was seen entering the high-rise where she lived three times on the night she’s believed to have died.

Edinburgh High Court heard Norman Duncan was filmed by CCTV cameras going into and leaving Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, on September 25, 2019.

Duncan is currently on trial accused of sexually assaulting Margaret Robertson before stabbing her to death.

It is alleged the 42-year old groped and sexually assaulted his victim before attacking her with a knife in her flat in her own home.

He denies the allegations against him.

On the second day of the trial jurors were shown footage of Duncan at the block of flats and at other locations in Aberdeen.

Giving evidence DC Craig Jack said that footage taken around 9pm showed what would have been the third time Duncan had come into the block that night.

Representing the 42-year-old, defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson put it to the officer that in the film shown in court, it did not appear his client was wearing gloves, he was not wearing anything on his head and said a CCTV camera was looking straight at him.

Mr Paterson asked the officer: “Have you heard of people wearing disguises?”

DC Jack agreed that he had and said Duncan was seen leaving about 40 minutes later.

Duncan is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1, 2019 by changing out of and washing bloodstained clothes and trainers, washing or discarding a bloodstained knife and hiding from, and providing false personal details to, officers.

He also faces a charge of being in possession of cocaine on the same day as the alleged murder at the flat at Promenade Court, in the Seaton area of the city.

Duncan has lodged a special defence of incrimination to the murder charge.

PC Scott Cooper told the trial that on October 1, 2019 he and a colleague were told to carry out “locus protection duties” at an address in Seaton Walk and received a briefing, including being shown an image of “a person of interest” in a continuing inquiry.

He said he saw a man coming down stairs who bore a resemblance to the image and asked him his name and was told “Kevin Duncan”.

PC Cooper said the man told him he did not have identification and he said he asked him to remain where he was so he could clarify his identity.

The court heard he asked him to confirm his name and was told it was “Norman Robert Duncan” and he gave a care of address in Seaton Walk.

PC Cooper told advocate depute Bill McVicar that the man initially said “he had no idea what this was about”.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.