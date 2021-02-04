Potential Covid rule breach under investigation after Livingston team eat at Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating a potential breach of Covid rules after Livingston players and staff were spotted eating inside an Aberdeen restaurant.

Players and staff enjoyed a pre-match meal at Tony Macaroni’s in Marischal Square ahead of their 2-0 win against Aberdeen.

Pictures on social media showed the team bus outside the eatery at about 3pm on Tuesday.

One eyewitness said she was “disgusted” after seeing “the whole window side full of them sitting there all with their team logo on show on their tracksuits”