Debenhams has announced closures for all of its stores across Scotland due to coronavirus restrictions

Aberdeen faces becoming a “ghost town” as hundreds of jobs are axed following Debenhams closure due to coronavirus restrictions.

Around 650 people from 15 stores – including those in Aberdeen and Inverness – will be made redundant following news that the high street giant won’t be reopening its doors.

Bosses at the firm had made plans for stores across the UK to reopen for a short period of time to liquidate stock after their administration process failed in December.

However, due to guidance from the Scottish Government stating the reopening of non-essential stores will not begin until April 26, Debenhams has opted to scrap plans for phased closures throughout Scotland, instead choosing to close each of its locations permanently.