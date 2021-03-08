International Women’s Day: Jobs no longer just ‘for the boys’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east firms say some traditionally male-oriented jobs are no longer “for the boys”, with growing numbers of women in their ranks.

The construction sector across the country is approximately 14% female, but Aberdeen-based Stewart Milne Group has boasted an above-average 18%.

It said “common misconceptions” about the industry have been gradually declining, with extra efforts being taken to close the gender pay gap.

© Supplied by Stewart Milne Group

Senior sales manager, Caroline Yan Hip, said: “I had considered construction sites to be a very male-dominated culture. This was rapidly disproved.

“Not only are construction sites respectful but a team that the sales team work closely with.”

Almost one-quarter of Stagecoach Bluebird’s drivers are female.

Aberdeen driver Amber Beattie, who joined the firm eight years ago, said: “As the years go on there are definitely a lot more female bus drivers on the road now than there was back in 2013.

“I think there is a fairly long standing perception that men are better drivers in general but I get a lot of compliments from passengers about my driving and take pride in the part I play in challenging that bias.”

Managing director Peter Knight said: “I’m really proud of all of our staff but do understand the importance of attracting more women to our business.

“We are ahead of the curve with 22% of our driver roles filled by women but the industry as a whole still has some way to go in tackling the gender imbalance.”