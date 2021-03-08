International Women’s Day: Jobs no longer just ‘for the boys’

North-east firms say some traditionally male-oriented jobs are no longer “for the boys”, with growing numbers of women in their ranks.
The construction sector across the country is approximately 14% female, but Aberdeen-based Stewart Milne Group has boasted an above-average 18%.
It said “common misconceptions” about the industry have been gradually declining, with extra efforts being taken to close the gender pay gap.
Senior sales manager, Caroline Yan Hip, said: “I had considered construction sites to be a very male-dominated culture. This was rapidly disproved.
“Not only are construction sites respectful but a team that the sales team work closely with.”
Almost one-quarter of Stagecoach Bluebird’s drivers are female.
Aberdeen driver Amber Beattie, who joined the firm eight years ago, said: “As the years go on there are definitely a lot more female bus drivers on the road now than there was back in 2013.
“I think there is a fairly long standing perception that men are better drivers in general but I get a lot of compliments from passengers about my driving and take pride in the part I play in challenging that bias.”
Managing director Peter Knight said: “I’m really proud of all of our staff but do understand the importance of attracting more women to our business.
“We are ahead of the curve with 22% of our driver roles filled by women but the industry as a whole still has some way to go in tackling the gender imbalance.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe