REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four new deaths in north and north-east as Covid cases rise by 36

Four north and north-east residents are among the 19 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show two Aberdeenshire residents and one Aberdeen City resident have died after contracting the virus.

A further death has also been recorded in Highland.

In total, Covid cases across the north and north-east have increased by 36 in the past 24 hours.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 36 new cases across the north and north-east, 17 have been recorded in Grampian.

Eight of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further seven in Aberdeenshire. Two new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,657 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 18 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,770.

One new case has been identified in the Western Isles, where the total number of cases now stands at 289.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or Shetland, with their totals remaining at 70 and 213 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 466 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 206,465 with the new cases representing 3.3% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,441, as 19 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 614 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 50 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 40 in the past day, with nine fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,719,716 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,513,251 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,789,377 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 123,686 having had both doses required.