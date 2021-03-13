REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases in north and north-east rise by 59

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of 59 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government at 2pm, show the rise in cases, however, no deaths have been recorded in the past day.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 59 new cases across the north and north-east, 34 have been recorded in Grampian.

Thirteen of these cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further fourteen in Aberdeenshire. Six new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The remaining case recorded by NHS Grampian has not been linked to any of the three local authorities.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,805 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 25 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,842.

No new cases have been recorded in any of the islands, with the totals in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles remaining at 70, 213 and 290 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 639 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 209,068 with the new cases representing 3.4% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus now stands at 7,508, as eight deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 479 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 38 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 33 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,739,203 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,530,135 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,867,123 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 156,250 having had both doses required.