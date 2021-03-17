Views wanted on strip club licensing in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen City Council is again looking for views on licensing of strip clubs – as authorities look to get to grips with problems including human trafficking.

Coronavirus postponed the March 2020 attempt at consulting the public on the licensing of sexual entertainment venues (SEVs), and indeed its planned introduction later in the year.

Currently, there is no licensing requirement on such premises, except for serving alcohol.

The council’s licensing committee decided in December 2019 to develop a policy before introducing the move – having heard from club owners, the police and women’s charities, where a slim majority of those spoken to were in favour of new regulations.

Concerns had previously been raised about the venues troubling police over trafficking – though bosses argued they provided a safe working environment for women.

The latest consultation, closing April 2, will take views on the the appropriate number and location of SEVs in Aberdeen and what matters should be taken into consideration in the development of the licensing policy.

Licensing committee convener John Reynolds said: “When we launched the original consultation in March 2020 it was just as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold. We are now reopening the consultation and I would encourage interested parties to make their views known.

“When developing the SEV Licensing Policy, care will be taken to balance the freedom of individuals to engage in legal employment and activities with the right to exercise appropriate control and regulation to ensure the safety, health and wellbeing of the staff and patrons. In turn, citizens should also benefit from a safe, regulated environment.

“The purpose of the legislation and the question for the Licensing Committee is one of public safety and not one of morality.”