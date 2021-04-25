Health chiefs prepared for ‘hugely important’ hospital visiting changes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bosses at NHS Grampian have welcomed the “hugely important” step to allow more visitors into hospitals across the north-east.

From tomorrow, every patient will be able to nominate one other person to see them in the wards.

A hard limit on visitation was imposed when mainland Scotland was placed in Level 4 coronavirus measures on Boxing Day.

Since then only “essential” visits have been permitted – covering births, end-of-life care, children, or accompanying people with a learning disability or mental health concern.

Lyn Irvine, NHS Grampian’s nurse lead for person-centred visiting, said staff are working to “identify someone for everyone” as the rules change.

“It’s not that we haven’t wanted to have visitors in the hospital,” she said.

“NHS Grampian totally recognises the benefit in the recovery, and the psychological and emotional support for our patients in terms of seeing their loved ones.

“But it’s weighing that up against the risks, and protecting the most vulnerable group of patients in the hospital at that time.”

Ms Irvine added: “We think it’s hugely important and we’ve all experienced, over the last few months, not being in-person with the people with love and like to spend time with.

“As people who are physically well that is a challenge, so for people in hospital – at their most vulnerable, who want to see their loved ones – it’s hugely important to be able to offer them that connection again.”

“Our staff recognise the value of having family members and friends around to support their loved ones to recover, and also to provide information and support to the staff in terms of making sure we get things right.

“It’s hugely beneficial for everyone.”

Visiting rules

While every patient will be able to receive a visitor, health chiefs have acknowledged there will be “anxieties” on both sides regarding the change.

Virtual visiting will still be taking place, allowing people to stay connected without being in the same room.

Anyone entering the hospital is asked to speak to clinical staff before travelling in to prevent the wards being inundated with visitors.

Depending on numbers, this could result in some people being assigned time slots to see their loved one.

Visitors are also being asked to continue to observe guidance around social distancing, hand-washing, face coverings and providing personal details to contact tracers.

Ms Irvine added: “If you’re the identified person to visit, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms or if you’re just feeling a bit under the weather, reconsider and think about not going in.

“We’ve also had recent guidance from the government on lateral flow testing, and we’d encourage anyone who’s identified as a visitor to think about that.”

Health chiefs have asked anyone entering the hospital to “be patient” as visiting restrictions relax.

“The public has been wonderful over the last year and there will be areas with issues,” Ms Irvine said.

“So remember to make a connection with the clinical team before coming to the hospital so we can manage that footfall.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced the changes during a coronavirus briefing last month, acknowledging the “desperation” people had been feeling.

She added: “These restrictions have been unimaginably difficult for patients, and for their loved ones.

“And imposing them has been one of the, among many, difficult decisions that we have had to take.

“But also know that it has been essential – in protecting patients and staff, and in minimising the spread of the virus.”