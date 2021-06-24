Sunday, June 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

North-east Covid cases linked to Scotland vs England game identified – with more expected

By Samantha Leckie
June 24, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2021, 1:40 pm
Scotland Fans arriving at Kings Cross Station, London ahead of the football match between Scotland and England.

NHS Grampian has seen a link between positive Covid cases and Scotland’s Euro 2020 game against England.

Swarms of fans gathered in London for the Scotland vs England football match at the weekend, despite a warning from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon telling fans to stay away from the city due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Today, public health consultant Derek Cox confirmed a number of cases directly linked to the game at Wembley Stadium have already been identified by the health board – with more expected to come.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]