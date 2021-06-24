NHS Grampian has seen a link between positive Covid cases and Scotland’s Euro 2020 game against England.

Swarms of fans gathered in London for the Scotland vs England football match at the weekend, despite a warning from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon telling fans to stay away from the city due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Today, public health consultant Derek Cox confirmed a number of cases directly linked to the game at Wembley Stadium have already been identified by the health board – with more expected to come.