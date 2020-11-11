Soft play operators feel the strain as centres in the north reopen for business

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tensions for operators of soft play centres the North East are mounting as they are forced to remain closed under the tier system while facilities in the north begin to reopen for business.

BECS Inclusive Soft Play Centre in Aberdeenshire is one of several firms forced to remain inoperational due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Last month Becky Mennie, founder of the charity run soft play centre in Inverurie which caters for Children with additional support needs, vowed to endure fines to reopen.

But last night, as Aberdeen remained under tier two restrictions, the businesswoman said she was “bewildered” by their inability to open despite a lack of scientific evidence and urged the government to reconsider and place them under tier two restrictions.

It comes just weeks after a freedom of information request, lodged by the centre, outlined there was no scientific evidence to provide it was unsafe for such facilities to reopen.

She said: “It still bewilders me.

“Last week tier one, all the soft play operators are open. There has not been any cases in these and even down in England and Wales there has not been any outbreaks in soft play centres. You have more of a chance of an outbreak in a shop or a café.

“If we stay shut any longer the centre won’t be there and it’s the first one in Scotland that can accommodate children with disabilities.”

The 33-year-old is now seeking alternative ways to reopen the centre in the coming weeks, by hosting classes.

She added: “The way our centre is set up as a charity, we are not a typical soft play centre. I just think it should be based on each individual soft play centre.”

Her concerns come as Frankie and Lola’s in Inverness reopened to customers, marking an end to their eight-month closure.

Operators have been forced to reduce capacity to 57% to make space for social distancing.

The grand opening today comes as the Highlands remain placed under tier one restrictions.

Operators at the centre say they are looking forward to breathing life back into the place.

Taking to social media, they wrote: “We are extremely happy to announce that after eight long months of closure we will officially re-open our doors at Frankie and Lola’s again.

“Things are going to be slightly different to what you may remember and it’s taken a lot of work for us to get to this stage but we hope that even with some changes you will join in on our excitement.”

A number of stringent safety measures have been imposed including temperature checks on all staff, customers and visitors upon entry to the premises alongside everyone over the age of 12 required to wear a face mask.

Indoor seating has also been removed from within the centre to accommodate social distancing whilst a one way system will remain in operation.

They added: “Our number one priority at Frankie and Lola’s has always been the safety of our staff and customers, now more so than ever. Please adhere to all of our new procedures and help our staff as they adapt to their new way of working.

“We can’t wait to see you and all of your little ones running around Frankie and Lola’s once again.”