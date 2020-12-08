North-east business leader ‘mighty relieved’ after region avoids moving into tougher restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Business leaders in the north-east are “mighty relieved” about the region being spared from tougher coronavirus restrictions they feared would “hugely damage” the economy.

High rates of infection per 100,000 people in both the city and shire had resulted in fears the two council areas would be put up into Level Three – resulting in harsh sanctions on travel and hospitality.

There were concerns that the travel restrictions coupled with a ban on the sale of alcohol in pubs and restaurants alongside earlier closing times would cripple trade at a time when many venues are fighting for survival.

Derek Ritchie, the chairman of the We Are Inverurie business improvement district group, said the town’s businesses have been struggling enough under the current more relaxed restrictions.

He said: “My initial reaction was ‘phew’.

“I kind of thought it was 50/50 of whether we would be going up or not, but I’m mighty relieved we’re not.

“And hearing that cases are going down for Aberdeenshire as a whole was great news as well.

“I’m especially relieved for the hospitality industry. They’ve really suffered badly throughout this pandemic.

“The longer that the measures continue, the more chance of losing businesses there is, so if we can keep the levels low we can keep as many businesses going as possible.

“There’s one or two pubs that haven’t been open at all, so they’ll be very anxious to get into tier one.

“Restaurants are restricted by time, so some of them have gone down to only opening Friday, Saturday and Sundays to make sure that on the days they are open, they’re trading well.”

He added: “It’s a very mixed picture across the town, but if you’re out and about it does seem to be getting a bit busier with the Christmas rush kicking in, so we’re still putting out the ‘shop local’ message very strongly.”

Mr Ritchie is hopeful that continued hard work could result in the region being moved down into Level One.

In that tier, restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars can open indoors and outdoors for the consumption of food and alcohol.

Last entry is 9.30pm and all venues must be closed and all customers off the premises by 10.30pm.

In Aberdeen, the Siberia bar’s director and spokesman for the Aberdeen Hospitality Together group, Stuart McPhee, was similarly relieved.

He said: “Compared to last week, the threat of Level Three looms over me a little less.

“This week is definitely more positive as the numbers fall and we build towards staying in this level.

“We have all been making a concerted effort to increase our messaging around safety and the restrictions.”

He added: “It’s incredibly encouraging that the first minister mentioned the work we are undertaking to reinforce the messaging in Aberdeen, and it is testament to the work in venues and across the city centre that goes unseen.”

Aberdeen Inspired’s chief executive Adrian Watson said: “A potential move to Level Three for either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire would have been hugely damaging to the north-east economy, just as confidence was starting to be restored.”