Garioch community groups encouraged to apply for funding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Community projects in Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to apply for a slice of £5,000 in funding.

The Community Initiative Grant is The Garioch Partnership’s (TGP) small grants scheme, supported by Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch area committee.

The fund has been allocated £5,000 for distribution in the 2020/2021 year and Garioch community groups who could benefit have been urged to get in touch.

The scheme is open to any constituted not-for-profit community group or community run organisation, with grants of up to £750 available.

Dawn Brown, development worker at TGP, said: “Due to the implications of Covid and lockdown, many groups have not been operational for lengthy periods or have postponed their plans for starting or developing local community projects.”

“This means there is still money available to support the great work of our local community groups as they begin to reconvene in the months ahead.”

Application forms can be accessed online www.gariochpartnership.org.uk/community-initative-grant