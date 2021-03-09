Police warning after three drivers caught driving allegedly above 100mph over three days in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 36-year-old man was caught speeding at more than 120mph on a busy Aberdeen road at the weekend.

Police have issued a warning to all motorists across the north-east after witnessing a spate of incidents where drivers were recorded going well in excess of legal limits.

On Friday, March 5 on the B9013 Newton to Burghead road, an 18-year-old was also caught by officers driving at 111mph in a 60mph zone.

And the following day, on the A96 Forres to Alves road, a 43-year-old man was found by the police to be driving at speeds of 104mph in a 60mph area.

Police say the 36-year-old, who was driving at 122mph, was caught on the 70mph Blackdog to Ellon road on Sunday.

All three men will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Speeds such as these are just not acceptable and could very well put not only themselves, but other road users in danger.”

The police warning came after a survey in an Aberdeenshire town found that more than half of vehicles were exceeding the speed limit over a six-day period on just one road, prompting calls for improved traffic-calming measures.

Hospital Road in Ellon, which links Station Road with Golf Road and is used by children on their way to and from school, was analysed between February 19 and 26 this year, to determine how bad claims of vehicles driving over the 30mph limit truly are.

Of the 14,352 vehicles recorded during the survey, 54.54% of them were exceeding the speed limit.

On two occasions, speeds of 60mph or just in excess of 60mph were recorded – twice the permitted speed on the road.

The research was carried out by Aberdeenshire Council, following concerns about dangerous driving on Hospital Road raised by Ellon resident Gary Thomson, and highlighted by local councillor Gillian Owen.

Mr Thomson said: “I have witnessed many incidents including lorries driving on the pavement to pass other vehicles as the speed they are travelling at, has forced them into dangerous actions.

“The new figures do not surprise me at all, there is a serious issue on this road and what we need is traffic-calming measures to make drivers slow down.

Mrs Owen added: “On Thursday Gary and I met virtually with an officer to discuss these unacceptable figures and to try and work out a plan of action to encourage drivers to reduce their speed, which may save a life.

“Our discussions concerned the survey and how this needs to be addressed as quickly as possible. Firstly, it appears that the flashing lights on the golf club crossing are not operational we have asked that these be fixed.

“Secondly, we have asked that the vehicle-activated speed display traffic detection equipment be installed.”

Mrs Owen said such a traffic detection system was used a few years ago to monitor speeding on the A948 Ellon to New Deer road.

She continued: “This system will also collect further data for us and once that has been analysed we can discuss what measures are needed to make sure drivers obey the limit.

“Please remember there’s no excuse for speeding”.

Meanwhile in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire Council confirmed it has recently carried out a review of road safety measures on Ballater Road, on the long straight section in the west of the village.

The local authority is now in the process of arranging new signage for the road, as well as upgrades to the existing zebra crossing beacons.

Fergus Mutch, the SNP’s candidate for the Aberdeenshire West seat, said he wrote to the council about the concerns of locals regarding the safety of the road.

Mr Mutch said: “I was contacted by a number of Aboyne residents with serious concern about traffic speeding through the village and I’m pleased that Aberdeenshire Council is swift taking action to upgrade traffic-calming measures on Ballater Road.

“Hopefully this will help, but I welcome the council’s commitment to keep the matter under review to see whether further measures are needed.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Aberdeenshire Council, along with partners at Police Scotland, take concerns regarding road safety in our local communities very seriously.

“It is unfortunate that the actions of some motorists require a need for public resources to resolve poor driver behaviour; however, we would echo the requests to adhere to the speed limits.

“We continue to work with local communities and our elected members on issues such as those raised in Ellon and Aboyne and will take appropriate action where required in line with our agreed policies and strategic approach to road casualty reduction.”