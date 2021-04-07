North-east scout group appealing for donations to complete hall revamp plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east scout group is appealing for donations as members make a final push to complete an ambitious hall improvement plan.

The Kintore Scout Group has called on the community to help them raise £5,000 for the final touches of their Project Phoenix.

The aim of the scheme is to improve the Kintore Scout Hall to higher standards and make it more accessible – allowing the leadership team to carry out a better programme of activities for young people.

Over the last year, group members and volunteers have devoted “hundreds of hours of back-breaking work” on transforming the indoor and outdoor area of the centre.

The new developments will make the facilities more community-focused and provide better conditions for camping, training activities and meetings throughout the whole year.

Although the majority of the £25,000 costs on the revamp have been covered through local funding and grants from Aberdeenshire Council, the group is falling short of the last drop of funding to complete the project.

Watch the group’s progress with Project Phoenix:

In order to secure the cash, the scout group has launched a crowdfunding web page to present an overview of their progress so far and ask for people’s assistance.

The additional money will go towards the refurbishment of the hut’s kitchen and the installation of CCTV to protect the centre after recent vandalism.

Kintore Scout Group leader Laura McGill said that it has been “gratifying” and “uplifting” to work on the project during the last difficult year.

She said: “We’ve used some of our own money and the funds we’ve got from the council to completely revamp the surrounds, and this is really the last push to finish off our fantastic transformation.

“We’ve always wanted to do improvements, but it was the silver lining of Covid and lockdown that gave us the drive to get together and create this amazing resource for the scouts and the community.

It would be the current group’s legacy for kids and future members.”

As part of the improvements, the group has built up a new fence along the perimeter wall and created a pathway for safe public use.

In addition, LED lighting has been installed outside the hut to improve overall security and provide an adapted space for winter activities and night camping.

This will also allow the lawn area to be used for a range events with access to hot and cold water, as well power.

Local tradesmen have helped the group to erect a new wooden structure to serve as a sheltered meeting space for people of all ages – even in bad weather.

The main hall has been repainted and fully refurbished with new safety flooring.

All of the outdated electrics, such as heaters and cooking appliances, have also been replaced with brand new ones to increase capacity and efficiency.

The final piece of the ambitious project is to replace the existing kitchen and make it fit for purpose in order to allow larger community events and camps to be catered for.

Ms McGill added: “Now that we are looking at starting our meetings again after the Easter holidays, we really want to get the finishing touches in place, so we can hit the ground running ahead of the summer months, when we have the chance to spend a lot more time outside.

“Scouting is about team-building, life skills, cooperation, having a laugh and some adventure and we have all missed it terribly.

“As a group, we have been overwhelmed by the support from the local community and all of the volunteers, who have put literally hundreds of hours of work into the project.”

People can support the group by donating on the Project Phoenix crowdfunding page.