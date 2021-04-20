Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
A life in pictures: Gallery celebrates decades of snaps by P&J photographer Jim Love following death aged 90

by Kieran Beattie
April 20, 2021, 7:00 pm
© Supplied by Neil Gordon (Family)Former Press and Journal photographer Jim Love has died, aged 90
Jim Love said he had “the best job in the world” as he spent decades documenting life in the north-east from behind his camera lens.

Mr Love, who has died aged 90, photographed everything from portraits of the Duke of Rothesay to snaps of faithful dogs waiting to meet their masters outside the Victoria Lounge in Torry while working for the P&J.

Mr Love first picked up a Leica camera at the age of 16 and joined Aberdeen Journals in 1959 as a photographer, where he worked until retirement in 1992.

© JIM LOVE1986-02-11 Taking off into a new world of fashion are Gray's School of Art students (left to right) Alicia Hibbin, Robert Carcary, Annabel Pattillo, Elaine Gowans, Kay Davidson and Cliff Mackay. Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love23.06.1992 - "Press and Journal photographer Jim Love captures a moment that was a right royal laugh as the Queen gave her seal of approval to Fraserburgh's 400th anniversary celebrations yesterday.
© Jim Love1983-07-14 An OMR 24 boat explores among the rocks, these smaller vessels are ideal for the navigation of the rocky inlets along the coast. Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love1979-08-28 The Queen's standard flying over the ramparts of Balmoral Castle. Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love29.08.1987 "The high masts of the Norwegian sail training ship Sorlandet soar into the night sky of Aberdeen, contrasting oddly with the bulk of the commercial sleet berthed in the background..." Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love19.03.1986 "The queue for the chairlift stretches into the distance as the skiers patiently wait their turn to lifted to the top of the ski slopes at Cairnwell at the weekend." Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love1988-10-23_02 "Royal birthday... The Prince of Wales wearing the kilt, amongst the hills which he loves so well, pictured during his recent stay on Deeside." Photograph by Jim Love.
© Jim Love26.11.1983 "The biggest man-made hole in Europe is taking on a new look. From abandoned quarry site to the local headquarters of the big oil companies - Rubislaw Quarry has seen a remarkable change in the past five years. In the foreground of this recent aerial picture is Conoco's offices, with Marathon's block just to the right. Behind them to the right is a new block being built by Aberdeen Construction Group for Britoil. Although the surroundings have changed drastically, plans for the quarry, which supplied the granite for half of Aberdeen, have come to nothing, and the hole looks like being there for some time." Photograph by Jim Love
© Jim Love1987-12-29 "Press and Journal canine caring photographer Jim Love captured this poignant moment as one of man's best friends waited patiently on the doorstep of Torry's Victoria Lounge."
© Jim Love19.09.1986 "The positioning of Kintore's new bridge yesterday attracted a lot of attention and gave photographer Jim Love some good studies. The huge crane lowers the second steel truss into place."
© Jim Love1974-03-27 D "The fleet of small boats at Aberdeen has a temporary home. The traditional base for the vessels has been Torry Harbour at the mouth of the Dee, but the harbour - considered to be the original home of the local fishing industry - is being filled in for an oil company development. In the meantime the small boats, used for fishing and pleasure, have been moved to the Upper Dock. Danny Ross, one of the small boat owners, ties up his vessel, Roend at the south-east corner of the dock. The small boat owners recently formed an association and are considering a suggestion by Aberdeen Harbour Board that a new harbour should be built for the small boats further up the Dee." Picture taken by Jim Love
© Jim Love26.06.1972. Sparkling festival fireworks illuminate the Broad Hill and bring Aberdeen Festival to a spectacular and colourful close on Saturday. This picture was taken by staff photographer Jim Love using a fast panchromatic film. With cars and their glaring headlights passing him on the promenade during this three minute "take" he had to shield his camera lens.

Over the course of his 33-year long career, the former Hilton School pupil secured a number of accolades, including second prize at the Scottish Press Awards for Sports photographer of the Year.

He also took part in a number of memorable photo shoots, including one adventure in a plane above Loch Ness to try and snap the elusive local monster.

© Supplied by Neil Gordon (Family)
Photographer Jim Love’s press card

He was dispatched on one occasion to photograph the Duke of Rothesay in Royal Deeside for his birthday, and was a well-known face as a football snapper at Pittodrie.

Outside of work he had a great many interests, including golf, dinghy-sailing, motorbiking, hillwalking, archaeology and astronomy.

Mr Love’s son Duncan said he had an “adventurous spirit”, and loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He added: “He didn’t really have much of an education of his own back in the day, and left school at a young age, and always wanted to ensure that we had a decent education when he was bringing up his kids.

“Everything he did was do-it-yourself.

“He got me into scuba diving when I was 14 by making me a wetsuit, laboriously cutting and gluing together neoprene, and would melt down lead in pans on the stove to make lead weights for the weight belts.

“He’d disappear for hours in the attic making gliders and model planes from balsa wood, he was just interested in everything to do with flight and sailing.

“When he was 80 he bought himself a sea kayak, from a guy who said he was getting rid of it because it was too dangerous, but he always had that adventurous spirit, right to the end.

“He really was larger than life.”

Mr Love jun added: “He had a special relationship with all his grandkids, he spent a lot of time with them and it it kept him young.

“Great-grandkids then came along, and they’ve been a great source of pride for him too.”

Fellow former P&J photographer Colin Rennie, who retired after 46 years at Aberdeen Journals last year, started his career in photography after going for Mr Love’s position when he retired.

Mr Rennie said he was inspired by Mr Love while working as a darkroom technician.

He said: “He was a huge guy, six-foot four, and always so enthusiastic about his job.

“He would hand me the rolls of film, and I would go and print it, and he’d tell me about his rare days up in the hills and the country, and just loving it.

“I asked him how he could be so enthusiastic about the same job day in and day out, he said it was the best job in the world, and when I heard that, I wanted to be a photographer.

“I applied for his job and got it after he retired, so I really looked up to Jim – and I mean really looked up, because he was so tall – he was just a lovely guy, a gentle giant, and a great photographer.”

He was wife to Kathleen, father to Gael, Duncan, Helen and Kelly, grandfather to 12, and great-grandfather to three.

He died on April 17 after complications from an acute stroke in February.