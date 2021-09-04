Peterhead Relay for Life event raises more than £200,000 in support of Cancer Research

Participants of Peterhead’s highly acclaimed Relay for Life have smashed their fundraising target by raising more than £200,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Organisers confirmed during an event at Buchanhaven Hearts recreation centre that a grand total of £203,080 has been raised through the communities annual Relay for life event.

This years total yield marks a significant increase on the organisers provisional total of £188,365 announced last month.

Triumph amidst adversity

Organisers spoke of their delight in raising the funds, amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, and thanked the public for their support.

A spokeswoman said: “Everyone is so delighted by the total – especially since this year’s fundraising has been hampered by COVID restrictions.

“Thanks to the team’s creative fundraising and tremendous dedication, this has been the outcome.

“We must thank all the very generous public and sponsors for their donations, which contributed greatly to the total.”

Peterhead’s Relay for Life 2021

Relay for Life, a 24-hour endurance walk, has raised more than £2million to date in support of Cancer Research UK.

The event went virtual last year due to the pandemic, but organisers were determined to bring it back in 2021, and with a few alterations, 22 teams took part in the fun.

The teams walked from 11am-4pm at Lord Catto Park instead of the usual 24-hours.