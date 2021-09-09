Five people from Fraserburgh and Liverpool appear in court after drugs raids

Five people arrested during a series of targeted police raids this week have appeared in the dock facing drugs charges.

Three people from Fraserburgh and two men from Liverpool appeared in court after police officers arrested them in surprise and targeted raids early on Tuesday morning.

All five are facing two charges each of being concerned in the supply of drugs and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Nicola Morrison, 41, Michael Noble, 45, and 39-year-old Fiona Vasey, each of Fraserburgh, made no plea and were released on bail.

Both Christopher Morgan, 27, and David Morgan, 32, both of Liverpool, also made no plea and were released on bail.

The cases were committed for further examination and all five will appear in court again at a later date.

