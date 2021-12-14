Jail for Peterhead drug dealer caught with Class A haul hidden in armpit

An error occurred. Please try again.

A drug dealer caught with £4,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Peterhead has been jailed for more than one year.

Neil McAdam had more than 150 individual plastic packages of Class A drugs on him as well as £1,000 in cash when he was found in King Street on February 25, last year.

The Liverpudlian was stopped and searched by police after officers spotted a group of people “loitering” at the rear of a King Street block of flats.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Due to recent intelligence relating to the supply of controlled drugs from there, the constables entered the building and made their way to the top floor.

“As they reached the front door of the flat, McAdam stepped out of the flat.”

She said the 29-year-old had more than 100 parcels of drugs on him, already broken into street deal amounts and hidden with his sock and armpit.

They contained 120 knotted packets of heroin with a street value of £3,600 and 30 more with cocaine worth £650.

After a search, McAdam was also found with £943 in his jacket and £75 in his trouser pocket.

He’s a ‘vulnerable individual’

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said his client, who appeared via videolink from HMP Grampian in Peterhead, has a “limited record” and no previous convictions of this sort.

He said McAdam was a “significantly vulnerable individual” who had suffered a “life-changing event” in the past.

“He has had a great deal of difficulty getting past that,” he said, before later adding there had previously been “concern regarding his personal safety”.

Referring to background reports compiled by social workers, he asked Sheriff William Summers to give his client a community-based punishment.

“He has vulnerabilities to be addressed and these vulnerabilities can be addressed,” he added.

The sheriff found, however, he had “no alternative” but to jail McAdam.

Drugs haul was high-value

“I need to recognise the gravity of these offences,” he told him. “You have pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

“That’s serious but even more so because of the value involved, in this case, of around £5,000.

“Most of that was found on your possession.

“It’s quite clear there’s no alternative available to the court other than a custodial sentence.”

He handed McAdam, a prisoner of HMP Grampian but who gave a previous address of Ascot Drive, Liverpool, a 15-month jail term backdated to when he was first remanded on November 10, this year.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.