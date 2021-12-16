Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I got locked out’: Brazen Aberdeen housebreaker’s excuse for why he lobbed brick at window

By Danny McKay
December 16, 2021, 5:27 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A yob who was seen booting the door of an Aberdeen flat and throwing a brick at a window told a witness he’d just locked himself out.

Wojciech Mularewicz clambered into the flat through a window and escaped with hundreds of pounds worth of electronics, cash and a gold necklace of sentimental value.

But despite his brazen bluff to try and fool the eyewitness, the 31-year-old was caught after his DNA was found on an eight-inch knife he left at the scene.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the occupant of the flat, who had previously been friends with, had left at 9.15am on May 14 2020 and secured the Marischal Street property.

‘He watched as the accused climbed into the flat’

Around 2.30pm the same day, a witness spotted Mularewicz kicking the rear door of the flat, on Theatre Lane and “saw him throw a brick at a window”.

Mularewicz was also seen to be holding a knife around eight inches long.

Ms Simpson said: “The witness asked the accused what he was doing and he said he’d locked himself out.

“He watched as the accused climbed into the flat.”

Police were contacted.

The flat’s occupant returned home at 4.40pm and noticed the bathroom door was open and part of the window was missing.

The following items were stolen:

  • A laptop worth £100
  • A North Face backpack worth £50
  • Two bottles of aftershave worth £120 each
  • A smartwatch worth £70
  • Another watch worth £100
  • A gold necklace with sentimental value
  • £80 in cash

Police found a knife on the window sill which, when tested, was found to have Mularewicz’s DNA on it.

No explanation given in court for break-in

Officers also discovered the stolen smartwatch at Mularewicz’s home.

Mularewicz, of Greig Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of theft by housebreaking and possession of a knife.

Defence agent David Sutherland his client suffered from poor mental health and had misused drugs and alcohol when he came to Aberdeen aged 19.

Mr Sutherland made reference to a court-ordered social work report containing an explanation as to why his client broke into the flat, but did not state why in open court.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Mularewicz to be jailed for a total of 18 months.

