Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Omicron: What is the new Covid guidance for businesses?

Protective screens are poised to return in shops, bars and cafes as part of new special guidance to control the spread of the Omicron.
By David Mackay
December 16, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 6:10 pm
Photo of David Mackay
A customer buys an item from a shop worker behind a protective plastic Covid screen.
Protective screens in shops and bars are due to return. Photo: Shutterstock

Protective screens are poised to return in shops, bars and cafes as part of new special guidance to control the spread of the Omicron.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier warned “we do not have time to waste” as she urged people to follow the guidance and minimise mixing with others.

Now the Scottish Government has published guidance for businesses to keep staff and customers safe, which come into effect from Friday, December 17.

It follows firms already being asked to move back to home working where possible to limit social interactions.

First minister ‘profoundly concerned’ about Omicron

New guidance has been introduced for businesses, with Ms Sturgeon saying she is “profoundly concerned” about the number and spread of Omicron cases.

She warned action must also be taken to fight the Covid variant alongside the accelerated vaccine booster rollout.

The Scottish Government has published new Covid regulations, which come into force on December 17, state businesses and places of worship must pay attention to new Omicron guidance and enforce as many that are “reasonably practicable”.

General guidance for all businesses

  • Changing the layout of premises, including location of furniture and workstations.
  • Controlling use of entrances, passageways, stairs and lifts.
  • Controlling use of shared facilities, including toilets and kitchens.
  • Installing barriers or screens.
  • Providing or requiring the use of personal protective equipment.
  • Providing information on minimising risk to those working in or visiting workplace.

Guidance for hospitality 

  • Mandatory collection of contact details remains in place.
  • Strongly encourage table service.
  • Takeaway options may be provided.
  • Bar service remains permitted in law.
Hospitality firms have been “strongly encouraged” to use table service. Photo: Shutterstock 

Guidance for retail

  • Control flows of customers entering and exiting to minimise transmission risk.
  • Promote and provide hand hygiene stations.
  • Use tannoy systems, signs, floor markings and queue management systems to help people keep a safe distance from others.
  • Promoting the use of face coverings.
  • Using screens to create a physical barrier between people, for example at till points and self-service checkouts.
  • Maximising fresh air coming into the premises.

Working in other people’s homes

  • Before entering other people’s home, workers should undertake a lateral flow test on the day, prior to attendance.
  • Householders should also undertake a lateral flow test on the day, prior to the visit.
  • If anyone in the house is self-isolating, staff should not enter unless the work required is essential or an emergency.
  • Staff should wear a face covering, especially when moving through the home or engaging with any of the householders.
  • Workers should try to keep a reasonable distance from individuals in the household.

Additional measures that could be taken 

  • Encourage the use of outdoor spaces for meetings and breaks.
  • Staggering break times to reduce pressure on break or eating areas.
  • Reviewing use of locker rooms, changing areas and other facility areas to reduce concurrent usage.
  • Limit household mixing to three households at any one time before and after Christmas Day.
  • Businesses should support staff to stay at home if they are unwell even if they don’t have Covid-19 symptoms.
  • Queuing inside premises should be avoided where possible. Where this is not possible, measures should be implemented to help people keep their distance from each other.

Meanwhile, face coverings remain mandatory in most indoor public and communal spaces including shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and public transport – unless exempt for specific circumstances.

Anyone who develops Covid symptoms, including a continuous cough, fever or loss or change in sense of smell or taste, should isolate and arrange a test.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal