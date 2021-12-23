Man appears in dock again over alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen high-rise

An error occurred. Please try again.

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court for the third time charged with an alleged attempted murder in an Aberdeen high-rise block.

It comes after a 30-year-old man was found critically injured within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street at around 11am on Monday, December 6.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Sandy Mundie, 35, appeared in private for a third time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing, but was fully committed and then remanded in custody.

Two females, aged 26 and 29, had also been arrested and charged in connection with the incident but both have since been liberated, pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Mundy was remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

‘Violent crime will not be tolerated’

Following the arrest of the accused, Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock, from Aberdeen CID, thanked those who had helped with the investigation and stressed that “violent crime will not be tolerated in Aberdeen”.

