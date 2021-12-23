Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man appears in dock again over alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen high-rise

By Kathryn Wylie
December 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 23, 2021, 5:21 pm
The alleged attempted murder took place at Greig Court in Aberdeen.
A 35-year-old man has appeared in court for the third time charged with an alleged attempted murder in an Aberdeen high-rise block.

It comes after a 30-year-old man was found critically injured within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street at around 11am on Monday, December 6.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Sandy Mundie, 35,  appeared in private for a third time at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Police Scotland outside Greig Court.

He made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing, but was fully committed and then remanded in custody.

Two females, aged 26 and 29, had also been arrested and charged in connection with the incident but both have since been liberated, pending further inquiries.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Mundy was remanded in custody while the case against them was committed for further examination.

‘Violent crime will not be tolerated’

Following the arrest of the accused, Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock, from Aberdeen CID, thanked those who had helped with the investigation and stressed that “violent crime will not be tolerated in Aberdeen”.

