Home News Crime & Courts

Hundreds of prison-issued phones seized from HMP Grampian inmates

By Kathryn Wylie
December 28, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2021, 4:40 pm
Hundreds of phones have been seized at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.
Hundreds of mobile phones handed out to isolated inmates during the coronavirus lockdown have been blacklisted and confiscated from prisoners in HMP Grampian.

A total of 343 mobiles have been confiscated at the Peterhead prison and young offender institute since the scheme was introduced in July 2020.

The prison-issued phones were handed out as an alternative way for prisoners to keep in touch with loved ones while visits were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But hacking fears have seen many of these confiscated from the country’s 7,600-odd inmates currently behind bars.

And, of those, 343 have been seized from inmates locked up in Peterhead’s prison in South Road.

Almost 40 confiscated in one month

Critics of the scheme claim it took no time for prisoners to figure out how to replace the SIM cards and use them for drug deals and other criminal activity instead.

Figures show 343 phones have been confiscated since July 2020, with 190 of those being since Jan 2021.

A record monthly high was recorded when 38 were seized during November this year.

Scottish Prison Service interim chief executive Teresa Medhurst said a solution is “currently being implemented” which allows them to ‘blacklist’ phones meaning they’re rendered useless except with prison-issued SIM cards.

HMP & YOI Grampian prison in Peterhead. Picture by Kenny Elrick

She said: “Whilst this is primarily an operational matter for the Scottish Prison Service, the service and Scottish Government have been in communication regarding the reported tampering of mobile phones used by individuals in custody and security measures in place.

“A solution was identified with the provider in relation to the concern of illicit SIM cards being used in prison-issued mobile phones and it is currently being implemented across the prison estate.”

Phones can be ‘blacklisted’

“This solution enables the Scottish Prison Service to blacklist handsets on various network providers rendering them unusable with a non-prison issued SIM,” Ms Medhurst added.

“The security measures in place will continue to be monitored by the Scottish Prison Service.”

Phones used for dishonest means

Tess White, Scottish Conservative MP for north-east Scotland, said the phones had allowed “bullying and extortion” to take place inside HMP Grampian.

She added: “Scottish Conservatives warned this would happen.”

The Scottish Government’s justice secretary Keith Brown said he has held discussions with the Scottish Prison Service on the matter.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

