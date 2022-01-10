Topless Westhill grandad escapes punishment after taunting waitress in face mask row

An error occurred. Please try again.

A topless grandad who taunted a Westhill cafe waitress after she asked him to wear a face mask has escaped punishment.

Eric McKenzie, 78, had visited Bothy 57 in Kirkton of Skene for a coffee after boozing at a pub.

The pensioner finished his coffee outside and went inside to speak to some friends, but was challenged by a member of staff about not wearing a face mask.

McKenzie swore at the woman and left, only to return and continue his tirade of abuse, calling a customer’s mother “fat”.

When told to leave a second time the irate OAP whipped off his top and crowed: “Who’s going to make me?”

McKenzie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened on June 17.

Pensioner had been drinking prior to incident

Sentence had been deferred for six months for McKenzie to be of good behaviour, and the case has now called again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the pensioner’s fate to be decided.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Sheriff Graham Buchanan the accused, who was not personally present in court, had been of good behaviour since his last appearance in July.

Defence agent John Hardie added that his client “had some health difficulties at the time of the offence”.

Sheriff Buchanan admonished McKenzie, meaning that while the offence remains on his record, he does not face any further punishment.

