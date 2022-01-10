Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Topless Westhill grandad escapes punishment after taunting waitress in face mask row

By Danny McKay
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eric McKenzie leaving court.
Eric McKenzie leaving court.

A topless grandad who taunted a Westhill cafe waitress after she asked him to wear a face mask has escaped punishment.

Eric McKenzie, 78, had visited Bothy 57 in Kirkton of Skene for a coffee after boozing at a pub.

The pensioner finished his coffee outside and went inside to speak to some friends, but was challenged by a member of staff about not wearing a face mask.

McKenzie swore at the woman and left, only to return and continue his tirade of abuse, calling a customer’s mother “fat”.

When told to leave a second time the irate OAP whipped off his top and crowed: “Who’s going to make me?”

McKenzie, of Glebe Land, Kirkton of Skene, previously pled guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner over the incident, which happened on June 17.

Pensioner had been drinking prior to incident

Sentence had been deferred for six months for McKenzie to be of good behaviour, and the case has now called again at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the pensioner’s fate to be decided.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Sheriff Graham Buchanan the accused, who was not personally present in court, had been of good behaviour since his last appearance in July.

Defence agent John Hardie added that his client “had some health difficulties at the time of the offence”.

Sheriff Buchanan admonished McKenzie, meaning that while the offence remains on his record, he does not face any further punishment.

