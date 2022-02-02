Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Intoxicated Banchory man drove off after crashing girlfriend’s car into wall

By David McPhee
February 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Graham McDonald leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A Banchory man crashed his girlfriend’s car into a wall then drove off while more than three-times the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Graham McDonald, 37, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted getting behind the wheel after drinking a bottle of wine at his home.

Witnesses watched as the supermarket worker drove his girlfriend’s car through a junction and plowed it into a stone dyke before driving off.

McDonald told the court he was “not really conscious” and “really quite confused” at the time of the crash.

Police later caught up with McDonald and found him to be more than three-times the drink-drive limit.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of driving without due care and attention and colliding with a wall, failing to stop and give details and of drink-driving.

Accused was driving ‘at speed’ in 30mph zone

Fiscal depute Ellen Barr told the court that at around 8pm on January 8 this year McDonald was spotted in a residential area of Banchory that has a 30mph speed limit.

She said: “The accused’s vehicle was seen approaching a junction at speed and failed to stop at the junction at Burnett Road and continued straight on, colliding with a stone wall.

“Concerned witnesses then ran towards the vehicle to make sure the driver was okay as there was significant damage to the front of the car and the airbags had been deployed.

“There was also smoke coming from the front of the car.

“A witness spoke to the accused and he stated that the road was icy and that was why he had collided with the wall.

“The witness contacted the police and the accused informed him he was going to move his car to a safer place – but then diverted it from the wall and drove off at speed.

“Police witnesses thereafter stopped the accused’s vehicle and he appeared to be intoxicated.

“He immediately admitted to having consumed a bottle of wine that evening.”

When breathalysed McDonald gave a reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mg.

 

‘I just wanted to get home’

McDonald, who was representing himself, told the court that at the time of the incident he believes he was “not really conscious” and “really quite confused”.

He added: “I wanted to leave my details with the property owner but at the time I just wanted to get home.

“I also needed to get the car back as it was my girlfriend’s car.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined McDonald, of Burnett Road, £530 and ordered him to take part in a drink-drivers rehabilitation course.

She also disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

