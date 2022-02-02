Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Suspension has kept Keith striker sidelined for more than two months

By Callum Law
February 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Keith's Przemyslaw Nawrocki has been serving a six-game suspension
Keith's Przemyslaw Nawrocki has been serving a six-game suspension

A six-game suspension has lasted more than two months for Keith’s Przemyslaw Nawrocki.

The striker was sent off in the Maroons’ Aberdeenshire Shield over Aberdeen University on October 13.

However, after being dismissed Nawrocki was also cited by referee Robin Taylor for throwing a punch at an opposing player in the aftermath of Keith’s late winner.

That incident resulted in Nawrocki being given a six-game ban across all competitions, which started on November 25, as well as his one-game suspension in the Shield for being sent off.

Since the beginning of the suspension Keith have only played five games because of weather and Covid-19 related postponements.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “Przemyslaw was sent off against Aberdeen University for a second yellow card.

“Then we scored with the last kick of the ball to win the game and stupidly he appeared back on the pitch and the referee claimed he threw a punch at one of the university players.

Keith manager Craig Ewen

“Nobody from our side saw it happen, but after taking advice we decided not to appeal it.

“We were expecting a two or three-game ban, on top of the one game he would get for the sending off, and a fine.

“But it turned out to be six games and he won’t be back until next weekend.

“We would have rather had him available, but it has meant other players have been given opportunities and they’ve done well.

“The results have been quite good and other players have staked a claim during that time.

“But there’s ups and downs and things you have to deal with in football.”

Injuries adding up

As well as Nawrocki, Ewen has also been without other players for long spells because of injury.

Midfielder Tom Andrews (knee), defender Connor Grant (ankle) and goalkeeper Craig Reid (groin) are among them.

Ewen added: “Tom has been out since the middle of October, Connor got injured in September and is close to a return but could still be a couple of weeks.

“Craig has had an MRI scan to try to get to the bottom of his problem and we’re waiting on results, Liam Duncan is recovering from his cruciate ligament operation.”

Search for three in a row

Despite those challenges Keith are in good form having defeated Strathspey Thistle and Clachnacuddin in their last two outings.

The Maroons face Turriff at the Haughs on Saturday and Ewen is hoping to make it three wins in succession.

He said: “We’re on a decent run at the moment, but you’re only as good as your next performance.

“Saturday at Turriff is another tough game and they’ll be desperate to get a result.

“We’ve got to concentrate on what we’re doing and hopefully if we put in another good performance we’ll get the result we’re wanting.

“We have some momentum at the moment and we need to try to build on it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]