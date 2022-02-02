Suspension has kept Keith striker sidelined for more than two months

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A six-game suspension has lasted more than two months for Keith’s Przemyslaw Nawrocki.

The striker was sent off in the Maroons’ Aberdeenshire Shield over Aberdeen University on October 13.

However, after being dismissed Nawrocki was also cited by referee Robin Taylor for throwing a punch at an opposing player in the aftermath of Keith’s late winner.

That incident resulted in Nawrocki being given a six-game ban across all competitions, which started on November 25, as well as his one-game suspension in the Shield for being sent off.

Since the beginning of the suspension Keith have only played five games because of weather and Covid-19 related postponements.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “Przemyslaw was sent off against Aberdeen University for a second yellow card.

“Then we scored with the last kick of the ball to win the game and stupidly he appeared back on the pitch and the referee claimed he threw a punch at one of the university players.

“Nobody from our side saw it happen, but after taking advice we decided not to appeal it.

“We were expecting a two or three-game ban, on top of the one game he would get for the sending off, and a fine.

“But it turned out to be six games and he won’t be back until next weekend.

“We would have rather had him available, but it has meant other players have been given opportunities and they’ve done well.

“The results have been quite good and other players have staked a claim during that time.

“But there’s ups and downs and things you have to deal with in football.”

Injuries adding up

As well as Nawrocki, Ewen has also been without other players for long spells because of injury.

Midfielder Tom Andrews (knee), defender Connor Grant (ankle) and goalkeeper Craig Reid (groin) are among them.

Ewen added: “Tom has been out since the middle of October, Connor got injured in September and is close to a return but could still be a couple of weeks.

“Craig has had an MRI scan to try to get to the bottom of his problem and we’re waiting on results, Liam Duncan is recovering from his cruciate ligament operation.”

Search for three in a row

Despite those challenges Keith are in good form having defeated Strathspey Thistle and Clachnacuddin in their last two outings.

The Maroons face Turriff at the Haughs on Saturday and Ewen is hoping to make it three wins in succession.

He said: “We’re on a decent run at the moment, but you’re only as good as your next performance.

“Saturday at Turriff is another tough game and they’ll be desperate to get a result.

“We’ve got to concentrate on what we’re doing and hopefully if we put in another good performance we’ll get the result we’re wanting.

“We have some momentum at the moment and we need to try to build on it.”