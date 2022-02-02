Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug admits stabbing Aberdeen man in his bed after row over female friend

By Grant McCabe
February 2, 2022, 2:43 pm
The High Court in Glasgow
The High Court in Glasgow.

A thug brutally stabbed a man as he slept in his bed after a row over how a female friend had been treated at a house party.

Eric Shand, 20, carried out the assault at the victim’s home in the Woodside area of Aberdeen on July 30 2020.

The High Court in Glasgow was told the pair had earlier been at a nearby house party.

Shand was said to be annoyed his victim’s apparent conduct towards a female friend that night.

Prosecutor John Macpherson told the court: “According to Shand, he had gone to the flat to remonstrate with the man about the alleged event and seek an apology on her behalf.”

Fleeing the blood-soaked scene

The hearing was told the victim awoke to find himself being attacked.

Mr Macpherson added: “Shand said [the weapon] was a small kitchen knife which happened to be beside him on the window sill he was leaning against.”

He then got his victim in a chokehold, almost knocked him out before fleeing the scene.

The blood-soaked victim later staggered out onto the street where a passer-by dialled 999.

He was found to have a number of wounds to his head, neck and back.

Medics described the injuries as being potentially “lethal”.

Around a week later on August 9, Shand and 28-year-old Lee Jarvie then assaulted a  cyclist in High Street, Old Aberdeen.

The man was punched on the head and body.

Mr Macpherson said: “In order to keep his attackers at bay, he swung his bicycle catching Jarvie and knocking him to the ground.”

When police turned up, they discovered Jarvie still lying prone on the ground.

Shand, of Muirfield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty during the hearing to assaulting the Woodside victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

He further admitted assaulting the cyclist to his injury, which Jarvie, of School Drive, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to.

Lord Summers deferred sentencing until later this month in Airdrie.

