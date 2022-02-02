Thug admits stabbing Aberdeen man in his bed after row over female friend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thug brutally stabbed a man as he slept in his bed after a row over how a female friend had been treated at a house party.

Eric Shand, 20, carried out the assault at the victim’s home in the Woodside area of Aberdeen on July 30 2020.

The High Court in Glasgow was told the pair had earlier been at a nearby house party.

Shand was said to be annoyed his victim’s apparent conduct towards a female friend that night.

Prosecutor John Macpherson told the court: “According to Shand, he had gone to the flat to remonstrate with the man about the alleged event and seek an apology on her behalf.”

Fleeing the blood-soaked scene

The hearing was told the victim awoke to find himself being attacked.

Mr Macpherson added: “Shand said [the weapon] was a small kitchen knife which happened to be beside him on the window sill he was leaning against.”

He then got his victim in a chokehold, almost knocked him out before fleeing the scene.

The blood-soaked victim later staggered out onto the street where a passer-by dialled 999.

He was found to have a number of wounds to his head, neck and back.

Medics described the injuries as being potentially “lethal”.

Around a week later on August 9, Shand and 28-year-old Lee Jarvie then assaulted a cyclist in High Street, Old Aberdeen.

The man was punched on the head and body.

Mr Macpherson said: “In order to keep his attackers at bay, he swung his bicycle catching Jarvie and knocking him to the ground.”

When police turned up, they discovered Jarvie still lying prone on the ground.

Shand, of Muirfield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty during the hearing to assaulting the Woodside victim to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

He further admitted assaulting the cyclist to his injury, which Jarvie, of School Drive, Aberdeen, also pled guilty to.

Lord Summers deferred sentencing until later this month in Airdrie.

