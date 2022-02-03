Aberdeen ScotRail worker died of stab wound to heart, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen ScotRail worker died of stab wound to heart, jury told

By Dave Finlay
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 5:08 pm
Clifford Anderson and police at the scene of his death in Jasmine Terrace Picture shows; Clifford Anderson and police at the scene of his death in Jasmine Terrace.
An Aberdeen ScotRail worker suffered a fatal wound that damaged his heart and caused rapid and profuse blood loss, a medical expert told a murder trial today.

Consultant forensic pathologist Leighanne Deboys, 35, carried out a post mortem on Clifford Anderson and concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the vital organ.

The pathologist told the High Court in Edinburgh that internal damage to the heart was most likely caused by a knife.

She said: “The stab wound characteristics were typical of those caused by a knife.”

Mr Anderson, 60, had also sustained further facial injuries which were indicative of blunt force trauma such as an impact with a hard surface or object.

Severely injured

Ms Deboys was giving evidence at the trial of David Bain, 28, who denies murdering Mr Anderson at his Aberdeen home in Jasmine Terrace on August 23 2020.

It is alleged that Bain assaulted his alleged victim, causing blunt force to Mr Anderson’s head by means unknown to the prosecutor, and stabbed him with a knife.

It’s claimed the victim was so severely injured that he died later that day at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Defence counsel Gary Allan QC asked the pathologist if she could eliminate the possibility that the stab wound suffered by Mr Anderson was sustained accidentally.

Police sealed off Jasmine Terrace following the death of Clifford Anderson.

She replied: “I am unable to make any comment on the intent involved based on the pathology findings.”

The counsel asked if it followed that she could not eliminate accident and she said: “I cannot eliminate that possibility or validate it in any way either, that’s correct.”

Bain also faces charges of possessing two knives and a multi-tool with blades in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority and committing a breach of the peace at Jasmine Terrace and King Street by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threatening remarks, brandishing knives, and throwing a can of beer at a bin.

The trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.

