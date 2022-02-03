Aberdeen ScotRail worker died of stab wound to heart, jury told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen ScotRail worker suffered a fatal wound that damaged his heart and caused rapid and profuse blood loss, a medical expert told a murder trial today.

Consultant forensic pathologist Leighanne Deboys, 35, carried out a post mortem on Clifford Anderson and concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the vital organ.

The pathologist told the High Court in Edinburgh that internal damage to the heart was most likely caused by a knife.

She said: “The stab wound characteristics were typical of those caused by a knife.”

Mr Anderson, 60, had also sustained further facial injuries which were indicative of blunt force trauma such as an impact with a hard surface or object.

Severely injured

Ms Deboys was giving evidence at the trial of David Bain, 28, who denies murdering Mr Anderson at his Aberdeen home in Jasmine Terrace on August 23 2020.

It is alleged that Bain assaulted his alleged victim, causing blunt force to Mr Anderson’s head by means unknown to the prosecutor, and stabbed him with a knife.

It’s claimed the victim was so severely injured that he died later that day at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Defence counsel Gary Allan QC asked the pathologist if she could eliminate the possibility that the stab wound suffered by Mr Anderson was sustained accidentally.

She replied: “I am unable to make any comment on the intent involved based on the pathology findings.”

The counsel asked if it followed that she could not eliminate accident and she said: “I cannot eliminate that possibility or validate it in any way either, that’s correct.”

Bain also faces charges of possessing two knives and a multi-tool with blades in a public place without reasonable excuse or lawful authority and committing a breach of the peace at Jasmine Terrace and King Street by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, shouting, swearing, uttering threatening remarks, brandishing knives, and throwing a can of beer at a bin.

The trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.