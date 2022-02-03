Shinty: Glen Urquhart name Dave Stewart as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Glen Urquhart name Dave Stewart as new manager

By Bill McAllister
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Glen Urquhart have a new management team for the 2022 campaign.
Glen Urquhart have a new management team for the 2022 campaign.

Dave Stewart is the new manager of Glen Urquhart and former Scotland shinty-hurling skipper John Barr will be his assistant but will continue his playing career.

Stewart, son of former Glen and Scotland under-21s manager George Stewart, was assistant to co-managers Eddie Tembo and Stuart Mackintosh, who have stepped down after three years at the helm.

The Loch Ness club have lost talented teenager Cameron Brander, who has opted to sign for Premiership champions Kingussie.

Stewart said: “Cameron has chosen to move on, which is a disappointment.

“But we have signed Alastair Maclean, the former Strathglass player, who can play in defence or the centre line.

“Alastair is originally from our area and his 14-year-old brother Daniel plays for us at age group level.

“Otherwise, we have our usual squad available as we prepare for our National Division return next month and try to push for a Premiership place.”

He added: “I was assistant to Eddie and Stuart for two seasons, so I bring some continuity.

“I’m delighted that John Barr has agreed to be my number two as he is a club legend and brings great experience.

“Eddie wants to focus more on playing this season, while Stuart remains our goalkeeper.”

Meanwhile, Glen have turned to a former footballer to increase fitness levels this season.

Daniel Moore, who was a defender with Ross County, Peterhead, Elgin City and Nairn County and latterly player-assistant manager at Rothes, has joined as club fitness coach.

Moore runs DM Elite, a personal training business in Inverness, and Stewart said: “He’s extremely well qualified and we’re very pleased to have him on board.

“Our first pre-season fixture will be at home to Skye on February 12 and the lads are working hard in preparation.”

Meanwhile, the opening friendlies begin tomorrow, including an all-Premiership duel with Kyles Athletic at Fort William for the Drew Ferguson Memorial Cup.

Balliemore Cup scores new sponsor as shinty sides discover routes to final

Young Stewart Disher will be in goal for Fort as Paul MacKay is unavailable while internationalist Arran MacPhee is at Murrayfield.

Allan Duffy has been appointed assistant manager to Dougie MacIntyre at Oban Celtic, replacing Les Kinvig, who has taken a Camanachd Association post, and Duffy debuts against Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Ex-Lochaber man Sandy Corrigan, Kilmallie’s new signing, faces Ballachulish at Canal Park while Kieran MacPherson, recruited from Kingussie, makes his Caberfeidh debut against Lovat at Kiltarlity.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]