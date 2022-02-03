Shinty: Glen Urquhart name Dave Stewart as new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dave Stewart is the new manager of Glen Urquhart and former Scotland shinty-hurling skipper John Barr will be his assistant but will continue his playing career.

Stewart, son of former Glen and Scotland under-21s manager George Stewart, was assistant to co-managers Eddie Tembo and Stuart Mackintosh, who have stepped down after three years at the helm.

The Loch Ness club have lost talented teenager Cameron Brander, who has opted to sign for Premiership champions Kingussie.

Stewart said: “Cameron has chosen to move on, which is a disappointment.

“But we have signed Alastair Maclean, the former Strathglass player, who can play in defence or the centre line.

“Alastair is originally from our area and his 14-year-old brother Daniel plays for us at age group level.

“Otherwise, we have our usual squad available as we prepare for our National Division return next month and try to push for a Premiership place.”

He added: “I was assistant to Eddie and Stuart for two seasons, so I bring some continuity.

“I’m delighted that John Barr has agreed to be my number two as he is a club legend and brings great experience.

“Eddie wants to focus more on playing this season, while Stuart remains our goalkeeper.”

Meanwhile, Glen have turned to a former footballer to increase fitness levels this season.

Daniel Moore, who was a defender with Ross County, Peterhead, Elgin City and Nairn County and latterly player-assistant manager at Rothes, has joined as club fitness coach.

Moore runs DM Elite, a personal training business in Inverness, and Stewart said: “He’s extremely well qualified and we’re very pleased to have him on board.

“Our first pre-season fixture will be at home to Skye on February 12 and the lads are working hard in preparation.”

Meanwhile, the opening friendlies begin tomorrow, including an all-Premiership duel with Kyles Athletic at Fort William for the Drew Ferguson Memorial Cup.

Young Stewart Disher will be in goal for Fort as Paul MacKay is unavailable while internationalist Arran MacPhee is at Murrayfield.

Allan Duffy has been appointed assistant manager to Dougie MacIntyre at Oban Celtic, replacing Les Kinvig, who has taken a Camanachd Association post, and Duffy debuts against Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Ex-Lochaber man Sandy Corrigan, Kilmallie’s new signing, faces Ballachulish at Canal Park while Kieran MacPherson, recruited from Kingussie, makes his Caberfeidh debut against Lovat at Kiltarlity.