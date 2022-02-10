Men guilty of abduction and burning 17-year-old boy with red-hot iron By David McPhee February 10, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 6:27 pm Jodie Forman, left, and Bobby Hendry, right, were found guilty of abducting and burning a 17-year-old with an iron. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal ‘It went from character building to a crime’: Man claims he witnessed teen being burned with hot iron Men accused of abducting 17-year-old and burning him with red-hot iron Weekend court roll – the £1m cannabis gang and the murderer’s brazen prison escape IT consultant admits assaulting two 15-year-old schoolboys in Aberdeen