On the Beat: Don’t let scammers tug your heartstrings to get at your purse strings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

On the Beat: Don’t let scammers tug your heartstrings to get at your purse strings

By Crime Reduction Officer PC Mark Irvine
February 20, 2022, 6:00 am
PC Mark Irvine offers his tips to avoid falling victim to romance fraud.
PC Mark Irvine offers his tips to avoid falling victim to romance fraud.

According to a recent report by Which?, reports of romance fraud across the UK increased by 40% last year, with £73.9m lost during that period – and experts expect this trend to continue in 2022.

Many believe the figure is much higher, with many people simply too embarrassed to admit they have been scammed.

The loneliness and isolation brought about by lockdowns mean more people are looking to make romantic connections online.

These scams regularly involve some form of ‘catfishing’ – the act of luring someone into a relationship by constructing a fictional online persona.

This is where the intended victim is befriended on the internet and eventually convinced to assist their new love financially by sending them money.

Dating sites and social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram are two of many hunting grounds used by romance fraudsters.

A common tactic is to pretend to have a job that requires long periods of travel, for example a nurse working overseas, someone in the armed forces, or an offshore worker.

Romance fraudsters are patient – they might groom victims for months before they attempt to steal their money, having built a relationship and established trust.

Unlike with most frauds, the victim might initially feel like they’re in control and in a position of relative power, as romance fraudsters will typically pitch themselves as vulnerable or in need of help.

They often ask for help for an issue with a visa, health problems or flight tickets.

Victims are typically convinced to make multiple payments to assist.

Despite their underhand tactics, there are ways you can protect yourself:

  • Stay on site, keep all communication on the dating website you are using.
  • Don’t be convinced by profile pictures, they may have been taken from somewhere else on the internet. You can check photos using a reverse image search on the internet through websites like TinEye or Reverse Image Search.
  • Do your own research on the person, are they members of any other social networking sites? Can you confirm what they are telling you about themselves, where they work or where they live?
  • Never send money to someone you have not met in person and be extremely wary of giving money to someone you have recently met, particularly if you have only recently started a relationship with them.
  • Be wary of anyone asking you to receive money on their behalf and transferring it on. They may be using you to launder money.
  • Talk to family and friends for advice, even if the other party is asking you to keep the relationship secret

More advice can be found on our website here

And most importantly – don’t be embarrassed or reluctant to report any incidents to us or your bank, we are all here to help.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]