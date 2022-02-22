Man accused of holding up Ellon store with firearm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing a north-east convenience store with a firearm.

Mark Junor, 46, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the armed robbery of a McColl’s store in Ellon.

Appearing privately at the behind-closed-doors hearing, he made no plea and was committed for further examination.

Remanded behind bars

Junor, who gave an address in Ellon, was remanded in custody and will appear in the dock again at a later date.

Police launched an appeal following reports a man carrying a weapon entered McColl’s on Provost Davidson Drive and demanded cash.

The incident happened at about 9.50pm on Thursday, February 17, when staff were preparing to close up.

Police confirmed Junor had been charged on Tuesday.

He was charged under the Firearms Amendment Act of having a firearm or imitation firearm at the time of the alleged robbery.

Speaking after Junor was charged, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “Thankfully incidents like this remain extremely rare in the north-east and I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.