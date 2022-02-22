Man accused of holding up Ellon store with firearm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man accused of holding up Ellon store with firearm

By Kathryn Wylie
February 22, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 7:14 pm
Exterior of where the robery happened at the McColl's store in Ellon.
The McColls store in Ellon.

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing a north-east convenience store with a firearm.

Mark Junor, 46, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the armed robbery of a McColl’s store in Ellon.

Appearing privately at the behind-closed-doors hearing, he made no plea and was committed for further examination.

Remanded behind bars

Junor, who gave an address in Ellon, was remanded in custody and will appear in the dock again at a later date.

Police launched an appeal following reports a man carrying a weapon entered McColl’s on Provost Davidson Drive and demanded cash.

The incident happened at about 9.50pm on Thursday, February 17, when staff were preparing to close up.

Peterhead Sheriff Court.

Police confirmed Junor had been charged on Tuesday.

He was charged under the Firearms Amendment Act of having a firearm or imitation firearm at the time of the alleged robbery.

Speaking after Junor was charged, Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “Thankfully incidents like this remain extremely rare in the north-east and I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”

