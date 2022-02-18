‘This was frightening’: Man with weapon robs McColl’s store in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘This was frightening’: Man with weapon robs McColl’s store in Ellon

By Ross Hempseed
February 18, 2022, 11:14 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 5:04 pm
Exterior of where the robery happened at the McColl's store in Ellon.
McColl's store on Provost Davidson Drive in Ellon. Photo: DCT Media

A manhunt has been launched after a man carrying a weapon robbed a McColl’s store in Ellon on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9.50 pm on February 17, at the shop on Provost Davidson Drive in the Aberdeenshire town.

A man entered the shop with a weapon and demanded money from staff before leaving with more than £100.

It is understood he then made his way over the River Ythan footbridge towards the Gordon Park area.

The man is described as being around 40-years-old, 5ft 7ins, with an average build.

He was wearing a flat cap, blue face mask, dark coat and trousers, and black and white trainers. He also spoke with a local accent and possibly had ginger facial hair.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff involved and thankfully no one was injured.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are extremely rare in the Aberdeenshire area and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible for this crime and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist our enquiries to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the robbery at McColl’s in Ellon with a weapon should call 101, quoting incident 3458 of 17 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

