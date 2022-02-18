‘This was frightening’: Man with weapon robs McColl’s store in Ellon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A manhunt has been launched after a man carrying a weapon robbed a McColl’s store in Ellon on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 9.50 pm on February 17, at the shop on Provost Davidson Drive in the Aberdeenshire town.

A man entered the shop with a weapon and demanded money from staff before leaving with more than £100.

It is understood he then made his way over the River Ythan footbridge towards the Gordon Park area.

The man is described as being around 40-years-old, 5ft 7ins, with an average build.

We are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery at a premises on Provost Davidson Drive, Ellon, last night. READ MORE: https://t.co/s8v1vuZDLH pic.twitter.com/1960lqeSM8 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) February 18, 2022

He was wearing a flat cap, blue face mask, dark coat and trousers, and black and white trainers. He also spoke with a local accent and possibly had ginger facial hair.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “This was a frightening experience for the staff involved and thankfully no one was injured.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are extremely rare in the Aberdeenshire area and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area to reassure the public.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible for this crime and we are appealing for anyone with information which may assist our enquiries to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the robbery at McColl’s in Ellon with a weapon should call 101, quoting incident 3458 of 17 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.