Polish woes are bad news for Wood’s shares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Polish woes are bad news for Wood’s shares

By Keith Findlay
February 22, 2022, 6:30 pm
Sir Ian Wood House in Aberdeen, home to Wood plc.
Sir Ian Wood House in Aberdeen, home to Wood plc.

Shares in engineering and project management giant Wood slumped more than 16% in London after it revealed a £73.5 million write-down on a US army deal gone bad in Poland.

The Aberdeen-based company’s stock was down by 36.55p at the market close, at 188.85p.

Wood said it was booking the exceptional charge – linked to a “legacy” project – in its full-year results.

It comes after a review of the carrying value of contracts as part of the group’s year-end accounting processes.

Acquisition baggage

Wood inherited the loss-making Polish project – Aegis Poland – through its £2.2 billion acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

The write-down reflect management’s latest estimate of the expected loss at completion.

This has surged from around £98m as of the end of last June, to £163.2m, after accounting for revenue.

Project nearing completion

The new figure is also based on “certain estimates and assumptions relating to the date of completion, the costs to complete and net recoveries from the client”.

Wood added: “If the actual outcome differs from these estimates and assumptions, the ultimate loss will be different.”

Aegis Poland, which involves the construction of buildings to house the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence facility for the US army, is expected to be operationally complete sometime during the first half of this year.

A bad day for Wood on the London Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Wood has told shareholders its 2021 results are delayed because of an external review.

The results were due to be unveiled on March 8 but the review, which is mainly concerned with the historical carrying value of the Aegis Poland contract, has pushed the date back.

‘Concerns raised internally’

Wood, which has yet to schedule a new date for the results, added: “This work supplements an internal review initiated following concerns raised internally in relation to the Aegis Poland project.”

Half-year results announced by Wood last August revealed pre-tax gains just shy of £13.5 m, compared with profits of about £660,000 a year earlier.

But revenue tumbled to £2.31 billion from nearly £3bn previously after Covid-19 impacted operations earlier last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal