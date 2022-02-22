Man due in court following Ellon robbery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Ellon.

Police launched an appeal following reports a man carrying a weapon entered McColl’s on Provost Davidson Drive and demanded cash.

The alleged incident happened at about 9.50pm on Thursday February 17 when staff were preparing to close up.

A 46-year-old man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “Thankfully incidents like this remain extremely rare in the north-east and I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”