Man due in court following Ellon robbery By Ross Hempseed February 22, 2022, 8:08 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:50 am Man will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court. A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a shop in Ellon. Police launched an appeal following reports a man carrying a weapon entered McColl's on Provost Davidson Drive and demanded cash. The alleged incident happened at about 9.50pm on Thursday February 17 when staff were preparing to close up. A 46-year-old man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today. Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: "Thankfully incidents like this remain extremely rare in the north-east and I'd like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation."