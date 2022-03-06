Peterhead lout assaulted cops – then defecated in the back of their van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead lout assaulted cops – then defecated in the back of their van

By David McPhee
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Shane Garry defecated in the back of the police van.
A man being hauled into custody after assaulting cops threatened to defecate in the back of their police van – and then actually did.

Shane Garry, 32, had to be locked up in a police van cage by officers after a series of violent outbursts when he was arrested following a taxi journey near Newmachar, Aberdeenshire.

He spat and kicked the constables forcing them to put on a pit hood.

In a final act of defiance, Garry then informed officers that he would defecate in the van.

Officers reported seeing him “appear to pass a bowel movement” before an awful smell filled the van.

Garry pleaded guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to three charges, including assaulting two police officers and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Accused had to be placed in restraints and cage

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that at around 9pm on July 19 2020, police were sent to a taxi that had stopped on the side of the road and had Garry in the passenger seat.

She said: “Officers noted that he appeared drunk and his speech was slurred.

“He then became aggressive with officers and as they tried to take him by the wrist he flailed his arms about to stop them putting handcuffs on.

“The accused then made himself a dead weight and thereafter kicked the front of the police van and pushed backwards with his legs causing all three to fall to the ground.

“As one of the offices got to her feet, the accused then kicked her to the leg.

“After leg restraints were placed on the accused he was placed in a cage in the police van.

“He spat and it struck the near side of the van cage, narrowly missing an officer’s face.”

A spit hood was then applied to Garry’s head by police and during the journey to custody he made threats to urinate and defecate “all over the van”.

The officers noted that urine then appeared on the inside of Garry’s legs and there was a “smell of faeces”.

‘He has managed to overcome his addiction to controlled substances’

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston told the court that at the time of these offences Garry had “fallen back on using substances to cope”.

He added: “He has since then managed to overcome to a great degree his addiction to controlled substances.

“He deserves credit for getting away from that.

“He is very remorseful for his conduct and he knows he cannot behave that way in future.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston described Garry’s actions as a “serious incident”.

She added: “These police officers were just doing their job and they do not deserve to have to deal with issues like this.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Johnston sentenced Garry, of Prince Street, Peterhead, to a community payback order with 12 months of supervision and a curfew for 60 days.

