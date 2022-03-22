Aberdeen woman accused of endangering child by making him go through unnecessary operations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman is to go on trial accused of putting a young boy’s life in danger by making him go through operations he did not need.

Tracy Anne Menhinick is charged with wilfully ill-treating the child between April 2014 and July 2017 including at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in the city.

The youngster – who cannot be identified – was aged between three and six at the time.

The 50-year-old is said to have administered Lactulose – listed on the indictment as a “non-prescribed medication”.

Prosecutors claim this caused the boy’s development and mobility to be affected.

The child is said to have been admitted to hospital.

Accused denies charge against her

Menhinick, of Aberdeen, is then accused of consenting to “treatments, procedures and operations” on the boy, which she allegedly knew were “unnecessary”.

It is claimed this was to the youngster’s permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Trial set for next year

Menhinick’s attendance was excused for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers had pled not guilty on her behalf to the charge under the Children and Young Person Act at a calling of the case last summer.

Lord Arthurson set a trial due to begin in January next year in Aberdeen.

Menhinick remains on bail meantime.

