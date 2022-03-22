Aberdeen woman accused of endangering child by making him go through unnecessary operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen woman accused of endangering child by making him go through unnecessary operations

By Grant McCabe
March 22, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 5:09 pm
The High Court in Glasgow.
A woman is to go on trial accused of putting a young boy’s life in danger by making him go through operations he did not need.

Tracy Anne Menhinick is charged with wilfully ill-treating the child between April 2014 and July 2017 including at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital in the city.

The youngster – who cannot be identified – was aged between three and six at the time.

The 50-year-old is said to have administered Lactulose – listed on the indictment as a “non-prescribed medication”.

Prosecutors claim this caused the boy’s development and mobility to be affected.

The child is said to have been admitted to hospital.

Accused denies charge against her

Menhinick, of Aberdeen, is then accused of consenting to “treatments, procedures and operations” on the boy, which she allegedly knew were “unnecessary”.

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

It is claimed this was to the youngster’s permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

Trial set for next year

Menhinick’s attendance was excused for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lawyers had pled not guilty on her behalf to the charge under the Children and Young Person Act at a calling of the case last summer.

Lord Arthurson set a trial due to begin in January next year in Aberdeen.

Menhinick remains on bail meantime.

