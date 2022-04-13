Aberdeen motorcyclist banned from road after police chase ends with officers ramming bike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase in Aberdeen before officers crashed into him and brought the dangerous pursuit to an end.

Dad-of-one Michael Walker was spotted by cops driving at speed on Auchmill Road and weaving between traffic.

The 28-year-old took off and a pursuit was declared, at one point reaching around 70mph in a 30mph residential street.

Eventually, Walker lost control and fell from his bike as he cut across a grass verge and, as he tried to get back on, officers crashed their car into it.

A foot pursuit then followed before officers finally caught up with Walker and arrested him.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 7.10pm on January 30, police were on mobile patrol in a marked vehicle westbound on Auchmill Road.

“They observed a motorcycle on the opposing carriageway travelling at speed and weaving between cars and undertaking them.”

The officers turned around with the intention of stopping the bike but were only able to “maintain observation” of it, turning right at a roundabout and continuing onto North Anderson Drive.

They activated their blue lights and sirens as they tried to catch up, but Walker made no attempt to stop and headed west onto Provost Rust Drive.

‘The police car collided with the vehicle’

Mr Procter said: “At this point, it was clear that the accused was aware of the police presence and began to accelerate harshly.

“A pursuit was declared.

“Speeds of around 70mph were noted within a residential street where the limit was 30mph.”

Walker “continued at speed, weaving between parked cars” before exiting Moir Crescent at a T-junction with North Anderson Drive, where he drove over a grass verge.

Mr Procter said: “At this point, the accused attempted to accelerate away and lost traction entirely, causing the motorcycle and the accused to fall onto the ground.

“The accused got back to his feet and attempted to get back on the bike. The police car collided with the vehicle, causing it to fall to the ground.

“The accused made off on foot, crossing the dual carriageway closely followed by the police. After a short foot pursuit, the accused was apprehended.”

Officers then discovered Walker was also in breach of a curfew bail condition.

Driving branded ‘reckless, dangerous and utterly unacceptable’

He was initially taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked following the collision but was deemed fit for police custody.

Walker, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving and to breaching his bail conditions.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had been at a friend’s home that day and had “lost track of time”.

He said he was on his way home when police spotted him.

Sheriff Duncan Hamilton described Walker’s driving as “reckless, dangerous and utterly unacceptable”.

He banned him from driving for 16 months and imposed 40 hours of unpaid work.

