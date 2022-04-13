Aberdeen motorcyclist banned from road after police chase ends with officers ramming bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen motorcyclist banned from road after police chase ends with officers ramming bike

By Danny McKay
April 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:48 am
Michael Walker.
Michael Walker.

A motorcyclist led police on a high-speed chase in Aberdeen before officers crashed into him and brought the dangerous pursuit to an end.

Dad-of-one Michael Walker was spotted by cops driving at speed on Auchmill Road and weaving between traffic.

The 28-year-old took off and a pursuit was declared, at one point reaching around 70mph in a 30mph residential street.

Eventually, Walker lost control and fell from his bike as he cut across a grass verge and, as he tried to get back on, officers crashed their car into it.

A foot pursuit then followed before officers finally caught up with Walker and arrested him.

A map showing the route of the police chase.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Around 7.10pm on January 30, police were on mobile patrol in a marked vehicle westbound on Auchmill Road.

“They observed a motorcycle on the opposing carriageway travelling at speed and weaving between cars and undertaking them.”

The officers turned around with the intention of stopping the bike but were only able to “maintain observation” of it, turning right at a roundabout and continuing onto North Anderson Drive.

They activated their blue lights and sirens as they tried to catch up, but Walker made no attempt to stop and headed west onto Provost Rust Drive.

‘The police car collided with the vehicle’

Mr Procter said: “At this point, it was clear that the accused was aware of the police presence and began to accelerate harshly.

“A pursuit was declared.

“Speeds of around 70mph were noted within a residential street where the limit was 30mph.”

Walker “continued at speed, weaving between parked cars” before exiting Moir Crescent at a T-junction with North Anderson Drive, where he drove over a grass verge.

The junction of Moir Crescent and North Anderson Drive, where Walker fell from his bike. Supplied by Google Maps.

Mr Procter said: “At this point, the accused attempted to accelerate away and lost traction entirely, causing the motorcycle and the accused to fall onto the ground.

“The accused got back to his feet and attempted to get back on the bike. The police car collided with the vehicle, causing it to fall to the ground.

“The accused made off on foot, crossing the dual carriageway closely followed by the police. After a short foot pursuit, the accused was apprehended.”

Officers then discovered Walker was also in breach of a curfew bail condition.

Driving branded ‘reckless, dangerous and utterly unacceptable’

He was initially taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked following the collision but was deemed fit for police custody.

Walker, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to dangerous driving and to breaching his bail conditions.

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had been at a friend’s home that day and had “lost track of time”.

He said he was on his way home when police spotted him.

Sheriff Duncan Hamilton described Walker’s driving as “reckless, dangerous and utterly unacceptable”.

He banned him from driving for 16 months and imposed 40 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]