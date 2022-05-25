Shetland fish company fined after woman crushed and killed by forklift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland fish company fined after woman crushed and killed by forklift

By Hans J Marter
May 25, 2022, 4:58 pm
Lerwick Sheriff Court.
A Shetland fish processing and sales company has been fined £80,000 for serious health and safety failings that led to the death of a 61-year old employee who was run over by a forklift.

At Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday, the Scalloway-based QA Fish Ltd accepted full responsibility for the accident, which happened on January 31 2018.

In his submission to the court, fiscal depute Roderick Urquhart of the Crown’s health and safety investigation unit said the tragic accident “may have been avoided” had the company followed health and safety regulations.

Karen Allan was severely injured when a company forklift reversed into her while she was attending to the litter bins which were located in a busy and cramped outside area between two fish processing units.

The court heard that the forklift driver only became aware of her presence when she screamed after being hit by the vehicle.

Case ‘reinforces message companies need to comply with legislation’

She sustained severe and multiple injuries to her left leg from the groin to the ankle with bone exposed and skin and muscles having become detached.

She was initially conscious and her husband, who also worked for the company, was able to comfort her. He has since left the company, has moved away from Shetland and has been unable to work since.

She was flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for emergency operations but never recovered and died of organ failure three weeks later on February 22 2018.

The forklift driver was breathalysed and found to have no alcohol in his system. The plant he was driving was found to have no mechanical fault.

A joint investigation by police and the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) quickly established significant failings in implementing a health and safety management system and a safety culture.

There was no risk assessment in place for pedestrians using the same area the forklift was operating in, no visible barriers to separate these areas and no requirements for employees to wear hi-vis when working out on the premises.

People were expected to use their common sense when working on the premises, the court heard. Employees received an introduction to the workplace with on-the-job training but there was no formal induction to processes and in particular to health and safety.

The company, which employs between 25 and 28 people, admitted failing to assess the risks to the health and safety of its employees caused by the operation of vehicles and plants over a four year period from January 6 2014 to January 31 2018, the date of the accident.

For a number of years, QA Fish had contracted an insurance broker to advise them on health and safety management issues, but the directors have never taken heed of the advice received.

‘High degree of corporate culpability’

Defence solicitor Clare Bone, of BTO Solicitors, said no one in the management of the company had taken ownership of health & safety and the issue had fallen “between the cracks”.

She suggested that this was due to a lack of awareness of their own responsibilities. However, following the accident, a robust health a safety management system has been put in place.

Three of the company’s directors were present in court on Wednesday.

The solicitor said her clients wanted to again express their sympathy to Karen Allan’s family.

Fining the company, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank described the offence as “very serious” with a high degree of corporate culpability.

He noted that QA Fish promptly implemented a responsible attitude and added that this “reinforces the message that companies need to comply with health and safety legislation”.

The company has 12 months to pay the £80,000 fine.

