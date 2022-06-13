Inverness teen admits attacking taxi driver with screwdrivers, threatening: ‘I will make you blind’ By Grant McCabe June 13, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 7:21 pm The High Court in Glasgow. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Teen ‘took law into own hands’ to attack man cleared of stepdad’s murder Weekend court roll – illegal puppy farmers and runaway rapists Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a rapist athlete Weekend court roll – monkeypox and a cocaine Kinder Surprise