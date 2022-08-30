Man in court after alleged attempted murder of 84-year-old woman By Bryan Rutherford August 30, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:42 pm The alleged incident happened at around 10pm on Sunday. Picture by JasperImage [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Nursery teacher died after being struck by lorry's extended stabiliser leg Serial thief stole £800 from kindly pensioner who agreed to give her lift to… Thief used stolen car to carry out two-day crime spree Pensioner vows not to drive again after second drink-driving conviction Sheriff blasts drunken 999 nuisance caller who said she was a vampire needing a… Drug-driver had £500 of cocaine and heroin stashed 'between buttocks' Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres Man who tried to flood Highlands with £250,000 of drugs 'back to his old… 'Considerable progress' towards seizing convicted conman's profits Woman robbed disabled man of £3,500 then threatened to stab him More from Press and Journal Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan… 0 Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports… 0 Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road 0 EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month 0