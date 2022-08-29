Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman ‘seriously injured’ in Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a pensioner was seriously hurt in Forres.

Police were alerted to reports of an assault in the town’s Oystercatcher Close area at around 10pm on Sunday.

The incident involved an 84-year-old woman.

She had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was later arrested in connection to the alleged assault and has now been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Sunday, August 28, police were called to the Oystercatcher Close area of Forres, following the report of an 84-year-old woman being assaulted.

“The woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where she remains with serious injuries.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 30.”