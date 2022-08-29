Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman ‘seriously injured’ in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman ‘seriously injured’ in Forres

By Denny Andonova
August 29, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: August 29, 2022, 6:48 pm
forres assault
The incident happed at around 10pm on Sunday. Picture by JasperImage.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a pensioner was seriously hurt in Forres.

Police were alerted to reports of an assault in the town’s Oystercatcher Close area at around 10pm on Sunday.

The incident involved an 84-year-old woman.

She had suffered serious injuries and was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was later arrested in connection to the alleged assault and has now been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10pm on Sunday, August 28, police were called to the Oystercatcher Close area of Forres, following the report of an 84-year-old woman being assaulted.

“The woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where she remains with serious injuries.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 30.”

