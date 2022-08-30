Motorists face 38-mile detour for six weeks on A941 Dufftown road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road is to be closed for six weeks as the historic Blackwater Bridge is repaired.

The diversion will cover a distance of around 38 miles and will take around one hour to drive around.

Repairs are due to take place from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, November 20.

The late 18th Century single span hump-back rubble bridge crosses over the Blackwater Burn, near Inverharroch Farm.

It spans an approximate distance of 36 feet.

In June, repairs to the bridge were approved by the council.

To ensure public safety, Moray Council said it will shut the road near the bridge for the duration of the project.

The diversion route will follow the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie, A97 Banff to Dinnet, A96 Aberdeen to Inverness, A920 Ellon to Dufftown, and then return to the A941 Rhynie to Dufftown.

Blackwater Bridge is a Category C Listed structure, which means it is of local importance.

The proposed works are to strengthen it and remove inappropriate previous repairs.

Due to it being a listed building, repairs will have to try and keep it looking similar to its original construction.

The deformation of the bridge is due to traffic overloading and collisions.

It is hoped that the work will protect the bridge for both future use, and

protect its heritage for the enjoyment of future generations.

A941 closed again

The A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road has been closed recently in the past.

In May, the road was closed for six weeks due to repairs at Dykeside Bridge at Auchmair. It caused a 22-mile diversion.