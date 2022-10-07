Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer By David Love October 7, 2022, 7:37 am Bill Paterson received his Imperial Service Medal from Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Crime & Courts Transport firm wins court ruling over £1 million compensation to Aberdeen man in Malta… HGV driver who fell asleep at the wheel and veered off road gets six-week… Aberdeen businessman faces jail for evading £350,000 in tax over 13 years Unpaid work for man who 'frightened' residents by trying to barge into their homes… Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years Man phoned Scotland's justice secretary and threatened to petrol bomb police Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would 'bite their faces… Man grabbed police officer between the legs and called her colleague a 'p**f' Victim of attack says young son still 'living in fear' after neighbour sentenced Serial fraudster ordered to compensate victim after £2,000 tools scam Most Read 1 WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after… 2 Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our… 2 3 Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after… 4 Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde 5 ‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening… 6 6 Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments 7 Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years 8 Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers 9 Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan 10 Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs 3 More from Press and Journal All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening… Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021 Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of… Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be… Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home Peterhead: Why Jim McInally is continuing recruitment drive despite 20 new signings already on… Editor's Picks Exclusive: Faffless cafe boss reveals plans to buy Belmont Filmhouse – and save jobs lost in shock closure Aberdeen ambulance hotline trialled to protect hospitals from winter pressures Caithness maternity crisis: Optimism for campaigners after Humza Yousaf pens letter to far north group HGV driver who fell asleep at the wheel and veered off road gets six-week ban Transport firm wins court ruling over £1 million compensation to Aberdeen man in Malta bus crash REVIEW: ‘Where a seagull can land, a gig shall be grand’ said David O’Doherty… and he was right