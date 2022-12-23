Chef to spend Christmas in prison after shoplifting spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chef to spend Christmas in prison after shoplifting spree

By David Love
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court

A charity worker who cooks meals for the homeless will have his Christmas dinner behind bars after being jailed for six months.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that 35-year-old chef Michael MacBeath had a drink problem and fell off the wagon earlier this year following a spell in rehab.

The court was told he discharged himself from a residential place and committed several thefts, totalling almost £900, from Inverness stores.

Most of it was alcohol taken from Marks and Spencer, Asda, the Co-op in Telford Street and the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The crimes were committed between September and November this year.

‘When sober he is a perfectly pleasant young man’

MacBeath is a new father after his fiancee gave birth while he was on remand awaiting sentence on the offences, the court was told.

He had also pleaded guilty to an assault, after he slapped a motorist on the head in Rose Street on November 15 this year. He was remanded the following day.

His sentence was backdated to that date by Sheriff Sara Matheson, who told MacBeath of Culduthel Mains Circle, Inverness, he only gets so many chances at community payback orders.

MacBeath’s solicitor advocate Clare Russell had said her client had successfully completed a CPO and had 77 hours of a 200 hours order left to complete.

She told the court: “He is a chef to trade and although unemployed, he does three days a week cooking meals for the homeless at a local church and another day teaching cookery.

“When sober he is a perfectly pleasant young man. But he was struggling to cope with not being able to see his pregnant girlfriend while in rehab and left voluntarily.

“He hasn’t seen his newborn and was hoping he would gain his liberty today.”

