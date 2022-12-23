‘People who used to donate are now using the foodbank’: Islanders urged to ask for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘People who used to donate are now using the foodbank’: Islanders urged to ask for help

By Lauren Robertson
December 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Donations in the Uist and Barra Foodbank. Image: Uist and Barra Foodbank
Donations in the Uist and Barra Foodbank. Image: Uist and Barra Foodbank

On islands like Uist and Barra where everybody knows everybody else, it can be difficult to reach out for help.

The cost of living crisis has left more people than ever struggling to put food on the table and heat their homes this winter, meaning foodbanks are having to expand their services.

Uist and Barra Foodbank has an extra battle to fight: the stigma surrounding food banks within island communities.

Project manager Janet Atkin has put a number of anonymity procedures in place to ensure people feel comfortable reaching out to the foodbank.

“When it comes to actual referrals, a lot of the time the volunteers don’t actually know who the food is for,” she said.

“If someone lives in North Uist I’ll ask them to deliver to South Uist so that they don’t know people and people don’t know them.

Christmas hampers ready to be given out. Image: Uist and Barra Foodbank

“We help do people’s shopping too, so people don’t know if we’re just helping do someone’s shopping and dropping it at their door. All our bags are also the local shop’s bags so no one can say ‘they’ve got foodbank bags’.”

Island pride

Through the Big Christmas Food Appeal, The Press & Journal, Evening Express, Original 106 and Energy Voice are highlighting the work of groups like Uist and Barra Foodbank while trying to debunk some of the myths around who can use them.

We are working with our partner Cfine – which helps fill the shelves at the foodbanks – to raise awareness of and money for the vital work they do.

Shetland Foodbank last year reported similar problems with getting people to ask for help, describing the challenges of overcoming the “Shetland pride“.

Like the team in Lerwick, Ms Atkin understands why island communities may be embarrassed about reaching out, but she is determined to break down this stigma through educating the community.

She added: “You don’t know what’s happening behind closed doors, you have no idea what the situation is, just be mindful of that.

“People don’t want to come to the foodbank because of that pride on the island, so if they do reach out I actually applaud them because it takes a lot.”

Donations for the foodbank. Image: Uist and Barra Foodbank

Food is always available outside Uist and Barra Foodbank hub in Balivanich so people can collect as and when they need to with no questions asked.

However, if they do feel confident enough to have a conversation with a volunteer, they could be steered towards more help.

Ms Atkin said: “I know people who are struggling, my worry is that others who are struggling but are not reaching out are the ones who will fall behind.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can to get us out into the community, trying to reach more people.”

Increased demand

To explain how demand for the foodbank’s services has increased this year, Ms Atkin said: “The best way I can put it is people who used to donate are now using the food bank themselves.”

The foodbank has been making up Christmas hampers, handing them out to people suggested to them by around 15 referral agencies.

This year, they have made up more than 100 hampers for 84 children under 18 and 112 adults – an increase of around 30 to 40% when compared to last year.

Christmas gifts to be handed out by Uist and Barra Foodbank. Image: Uist and Barra Foodbank

There is demand for far more than just food, with Ms Atkin’s team now sourcing heaters, slow cookers, hot water bottles, blankets, big jackets, and even coal to hand out to the community.

They are constantly conversing with people coming into the foodbank to make sure they are keeping up with their needs.

“It’s about communicating with the people who need the help rather than just saying ‘here are some blankets’, we’re understanding what the need is,” said Ms Atkin.

“We don’t want to isolate people any further than what they might be feeling already.”

Community effort

Uist and Barra Foodbank is only able to provide the wide range of services and support it does by liaising with other community groups.

The foodbank is filled with donations from FareShare – which works with Cfine in the Highlands and Islands – as well as local supermarkets and individuals.

One local restaurant even makes up meals to go in the outdoor freezer so people can collect as and when they need.

They also work with ReStore, a local furniture recycling company, and a local carpet business to help people starting out in new homes get on their feet.

Though Ms Atkin is proud of the work the team does, she wishes it wasn’t such a necessity.

“It’s overwhelming at times,” she said. “I don’t think of it as a job, I’m very passionate about what I do and I love helping people.

“We have fantastic volunteers, they always go the extra mile, we have a fantastic community and everything just works so nicely together.

“It’s still a shame we actually exist, I’m probably the only person in the world who wants to get rid of her job.”

Getting involved

Last Christmas, visitors to the foodbank decreased after Christmas. Confused, Ms Atkin reached out to recipients of the hampers to check it.

It turned out the foodbank had given them such a big helping hand – and a sign of hope – that they managed to get back on their feet.

Ms Atkin said: “The food might not be the underlying problem, it might be someone who has given up because it has been one thing after another, but they just need a helping hand.”

She hopes this year they will be able to help even more locals, and also spread the word of the work they are doing to encourage more to ask for help.

If you want to donate to the foodbank you can give cash or cheques, or use the following drop-off points for food:

  • Uist and Barra Foodbank
  • Morrisons in Lochmaddy
  • Bayhead shop
  • Creagorry Co-op
  • Daliburgh Co-op

